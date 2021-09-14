mp-that-changes-the-civil-law-on-the-internet-can-generate-legal-uncertainty,-says-cgi

The Internet Steering Committee in Brazil (CGI.br) released an extensive note in which it shows concern with the impacts of the MP 1068/1068, which establishes rules for the removal of content from social networks and deleting profiles. The CGI pointed to “potential consequences of legal uncertainty”, which can impact the innovation sector and generate damage to “the performance of actors on the Internet”.
- Understand what changes with the MP that makes it difficult to remove posts from social networks
- MP-SP defends suspension of the privacy policy and daily fine for WhatsApp
- Bill requires that social networks collect CPF and address of users
In practice, the MP obliges the so-called social network providers to justify removals and offer an electronic communication channel dedicated to the exercise of full defense and contradictory. In case of removal of the content, the platform will need to restore texts, videos, photos and the like when required, including profiles that have been deleted for non-compliance with the service guidelines.