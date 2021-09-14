logitech-launches-new-gamer-headset-aimed-at-children,-with-lightweight-construction

Logitech launched this Tuesday (14) plus a gamer headset option to compete with models like the Microsoft Xbox Wireless Headset and the Razer Barracuda X. OG419 has a striking design and options with three color combinations: white with light blue, black with yellow and navy blue with pink.
Connectivity can be done via Bluetooth with low latency data transmission, just as there is compatibility with Logitech’s proprietary Lightspeed technology for even lower response times. The phone has 18 mm drivers for high quality sound, according to the brand. Dolby Atmos, Tempest 3D AudioTech and Windows Sonic Spatial Sound are supported.
OG523 weighs only 100 grams, and can be considered quite light compared to its competitors. It has only one USB-C port on the left side, for charging and sound transmission via cable, as there is no 3.5mm port. To switch between audio modes, you need to manually press the mute button. The headset battery is capable of up to 18 hours of uninterrupted use, and the product comes with a USB-A to USB-C cable for charging.
Price and availability
The Logitech G435 is in the pre-sale phase on the brand’s official website, with the suggested price of 165 dollars (about R$ 100 in direct conversion) — which places it as a strong option against competition, which has similar products with prices around 100 dollars (BRL 523). There is no forecast for sale on Brazilian soil yet, but the product has already won an official page in our country with the information that it will arrive “soon”.
Source: The Verge
