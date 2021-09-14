logitech-launches-new-gamer-headset-aimed-at-children,-with-lightweight-construction

The product is finished in recycled plastic, with a thin layer of fabric on the upper arch , and, according to the brand, it is designed for people with smaller heads — even though it can also be used by adults. One of the things that sets it apart from traditional gaming headphones is the lack of a boom microphone, which extends all the way to the front of the face. Logitech decided to put in the G165 a set of two microphones integrated inside the left side of the headset, and get similar results of sound capture and reduction of unwanted noise. The pink and blue variant has the most vibrant tones (Image: Disclosure/Logitech)

Connectivity can be done via Bluetooth with low latency data transmission, just as there is compatibility with Logitech’s proprietary Lightspeed technology for even lower response times. The phone has 18 mm drivers for high quality sound, according to the brand. Dolby Atmos, Tempest 3D AudioTech and Windows Sonic Spatial Sound are supported.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

OG523 weighs only 100 grams, and can be considered quite light compared to its competitors. It has only one USB-C port on the left side, for charging and sound transmission via cable, as there is no 3.5mm port. To switch between audio modes, you need to manually press the mute button. The headset battery is capable of up to 18 hours of uninterrupted use, and the product comes with a USB-A to USB-C cable for charging.

Price and availability

The Logitech G435 is in the pre-sale phase on the brand’s official website, with the suggested price of 165 dollars (about R$ 100 in direct conversion) — which places it as a strong option against competition, which has similar products with prices around 100 dollars (BRL 523). There is no forecast for sale on Brazilian soil yet, but the product has already won an official page in our country with the information that it will arrive “soon”.

Source: The Verge