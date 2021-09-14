huawei-presents-all-in-one-pc-with-4k-screen,-touchscreen-and-16gb-ram

In Huawei’s launch week, the brand also took the opportunity to announce its first all-in-one PC, the MateStation X. Among the device’s features, it has a screen 4K and two AMD Ryzen processor options, plus wireless mouse and keyboard.

Screen has 4K resolution, and protection against blue light and external reflections (Image: Disclosure/Huawei)

The PC design is very clean and elegant, with the Huawei inscription on the back, above the table stand. In front, the screen occupies 50% of the front panel, with thin edges through a levitation lamination process, and also bears the Chinese company name at the bottom. According to the brand, the look of the product is based on the design philosophy of Russian painter Wassily Kandinsky.

Huawei also claims that the display’s angle adjustment mechanism is easily controlled with a finger , due to a pivot technology that manages to offset more than 80% of screen weight during moves. The finishing of MateStation X goes through a stamping process in 14 steps, and precision polishing in 30 steps, with two colors available: Deep Sky Gray (grey) and Moon SILver (silver).

Device Structure allows angle adjustments with just one finger (Image: Press Release/Huawei)

The MateStation X screen has 16,2 inches, 3840 x 999 pixels and 3:2 aspect ratio. It even has colors of 92 % of the P3 range and 92% RGB, and certification against excessive exposure to blue light — which is harmful to human vision — plus 5 layers of protection that reduce external light reflection on 50%. The display also supports touch commands with ten control points, along with an anti-smudge coating that reduces fingerprints.