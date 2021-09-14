dying-light-2:-stay-human-is-postponed-to-2022

Techland announced this Tuesday (1024) that Dying Light 2: Stay Human, originally slated to be released on December 7th, will arrive on February 4th 2022. The game will be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. The most awaited games of the second half of 2015

In a press release, the company’s CEO, Pawel Marchewka, said that the game is complete and in the testing phase, but “more time is still needed to improve and optimize it”. “We’re sorry to keep you all waiting a little longer, but we want the game to meet your highest expectations at launch, and we don’t want to give that up.” Civilization is in ruins in Dying Light 2: Stay Human (Photo: Disclosure/Techland) However, Marchewka noted that in October both the press and content creators will be able to test pre-release versions for PC and console. “They will be able to share their experiences of the City with you”, says the text. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!



“Meanwhile, we’d like to thank all our fans around the world — without their support and feedback, we would never have arrived. so far on this journey. In addition to our regular updates, we’ll be getting ready to share some interesting news about the game later this month.”

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is an open-world action-RPG game, sequel to Dying Light, released on 2015. Players will explore The City, the last inhabited place of mankind in the post-apocalypse.

The latest trailer for the game was shown at the Xbox presentation at Gamescom 2021, In August. The video shows unprecedented gameplay scenes, with a lot of parkour, combat and other mechanics. Watch (in English):

