did-you-know-that-you-can-turn-sewage-gas-into-hydrogen-fuel?

The word sewage is usually associated with bad smell and unpleasant images, right? But what if, in the not-too-distant future, it could be a reference for a new and necessary fuel that will help vehicles reduce the emission of harmful gases to the environment? Your perception of the subject would certainly change.

It’s just this is what a group of scientists from the Ohio State Clean Energy Research Laboratory, in the United States, intends to do, according to a study published in the ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering magazine. “Hydrogen sulfide is one of the most harmful gases to industry and the environment,” said Lang Qin, study co-author and researcher at Ohio State University.

According to Qin, precisely because of the Because the dominant gas in sewers is so harmful and dangerous, several researchers are looking for methods to transform hydrogen sulfide into something that is not as harmful and, “preferably, valuable”. The form found was called chemical looping.