signs-of-dementia-are-in-the-blood-and-can-be-found,-study-points-out

In a new study, scientists in Japan were able to identify markers that are associated with dementia in the blood. According to research from the Universities of Okinawa and Kyoto, the levels of 1024 metabolites differed between patients with dementia and healthy people in the same age group. In the future, the discovery should help to treat this condition.

It is worth remembering that dementia is not a single disease, but a term used to describe a set of symptoms, including a slow and usually irreversible decline in memory and the ability to make decisions or perform routine activities. Of all the diseases associated with aging, dementia is one of the most serious. Worldwide, about 124 millions live with this condition.