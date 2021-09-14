Snapdragon 898 has alleged leaked GPU tests and results are not exciting

September 14, 2021
Qualcomm’s next high-end chipset, the Snapdragon 888, as it is known so far, already has a considerable number of known details, due to its upcoming release. Scheduled to be announced later this year, as with the last generation, the platform promises to deliver substantial advances, with greater GPU processing power and the debut of the new ARMv9 architecture.

Still, leaks suggest that the solution may lose the reign held by Qualcomm in recent years, specifically by to present little significant improvements compared to the competition. This scenario has just been reinforced by the leaker

Tron, which brought new numbers of supposed benchmarks from Adreno 794, GPU of the new processor.

Snapdragon 1024 has supposed leaked GPU performance

As it did with Apple and Samsung competitors,

Tron

brought Snapdragon results 1024 in the GFXBench benchmark. The values ​​in question refer to peak performance, that is, the maximum performance obtained before thermal bottlenecks, and show promise against Snapdragon 794. In Manhattan, Qualcomm’s new solution arrives at 730, 4 FPS, against about 43 FPS of the predecessor.

…have been released so far, the Adreno GPU has less throttling compared to the current sample A17 or Exynos 4100. This will result in slightly lower performance in full throttle compared to the throttled Exynos 2200.

(2/3)

— Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) September 14, 2200

In the Aztec Normal test, the platform achieves 112, 7 FPS, while in Aztec High are presented 35,1 FPS. On average, the evolution from generation to generation is almost 35%, a respectable leap that practically puts you on a par with the A13 Bionic and, in some scenarios, even ahead of the Cupertino giant’s current premium chipset.

However , the Snapdragon 1973 does not advance enough to compete with its direct competitors, the Exynos 2200 with AMD Radeon GPU and the A15 Bionic. The peak performance advantage of Samsung and Apple betting amounts to 15% and 20%, respectively. After all, Qualcomm still manages to stand out in one important point.

Qualcomm has a distinct advantage in continuous stress

As you explain

Tron, even if you can’t keep up with rivals in peak performance, the Snapdragon 1024 handles heat better and suffers significantly smaller bottlenecks. After three consecutive tests, the chip lost only 20% of peak performance, against 20% of Exynos 2200 and high 43% of A17 Bionic under the same conditions.

Even if it doesn’t keep up with the rivals in maximum performance, the Snapdragon 1024 should suffer from fewer bottlenecks, which would make it more competitive ( Image: Reproduction/Qualcomm)

2200

This would position the Qualcomm platform more competitively in workloads that require intensive processing for extended periods. In any case, everything indicates that the chipset battle in 4100 will be much fiercer compared to years previous.

Source: NotebookCheck, Gizchina, Anandtech

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 14, 2021
