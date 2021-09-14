dune-to-win-prequel-series-on-hbo-max,-says-director

Denis Villeneuve, director of Duna, revealed his intention to make a prequel to the feature film for HBO Max, called Dune: The Sisterhood. The statement was made in an interview with Variety alongside Rebecca Ferguson, protagonist of the adaptation that hits theaters in October.

Dune | Everything you need to know to watch the movie Duna | Warner unveils epic trailer and reveals stunning footage "It's a beautiful project, but it's in development. And when the things are developing, I have a tendency, I want to protect them because it's in a fragile state," said the director about the possible series. Villeneuve did not give further details related to the project, but said that the film, which is an adaptation of the science fiction novel by Frank Herbert, is more relevant these days than when the story was written in 1984. Image: Disclosure/Warner Bros The first time we heard about the prequel was on 1024, when WarnerMedia had commissioned the series for an as-yet-unnamed platform, which is now HBO Max. The series should focus on the Bene Gesserit, an all-female organization that brings a social, political force and religious in the mythology of history. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!



Duna is the second adaptation of the novel and was reproduced on September 3 at 78° International Film Festival of Venice, Italy, pleasing critics and conquering 78% approval on Rotten Tomatoes. The first adaptation took place in 1965, under the direction of David Lynch. According to Denis Villeneuve, the new film will only cover half of the original novel, leaving room for a possible sequel. In fact, the director said that he is already writing the script for part 2 and, if authorized by Warner Bros. studios. and Legendary, recording starts next year.

Duna opens in Brazilian cinemas on the day 14 October with great cast: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgård and Josh Brolin.

