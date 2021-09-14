dune-to-win-prequel-series-on-hbo-max,-says-director

Denis Villeneuve, director of Duna, revealed his intention to make a prequel to the feature film for HBO Max, called Dune: The Sisterhood. The statement was made in an interview with Variety alongside Rebecca Ferguson, protagonist of the adaptation that hits theaters in October.
Duna is the second adaptation of the novel and was reproduced on September 3 at 78° International Film Festival of Venice, Italy, pleasing critics and conquering 78% approval on Rotten Tomatoes. The first adaptation took place in 1965, under the direction of David Lynch. According to Denis Villeneuve, the new film will only cover half of the original novel, leaving room for a possible sequel. In fact, the director said that he is already writing the script for part 2 and, if authorized by Warner Bros. studios. and Legendary, recording starts next year.
Duna opens in Brazilian cinemas on the day 14 October with great cast: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgård and Josh Brolin.
Source: CBR, Variety
