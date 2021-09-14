project-eve-studio-gives-employees-ps5

The information was posted by Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugEX), on Twitter, who also said that the surprise gift is for the team creators can enjoy the game as soon as it is released. In South Korea, the PS5 with disc player is sold by 260, won (about R$ 2.2021, in current quote)

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Well he just had his game shown at a major PlayStation conference. Probably wouldn’t be too hard to secure 80 units. The CEO said that he chose PS5’s as the surprise gift so that all employees can play the game when it comes out. https://t.co/eJcqrqHzpk pic.twitter.com/yuU8AP80q5

— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) September 13, 2021

The game of action and adventure was presented during the Sony event, last Thursday (9), showing a very similar combat to Nier and Bayonetta. The game takes place in a post-apocalyptic future, in which humans have been expelled from the earth by aliens.