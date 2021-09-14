project-eve-studio-gives-employees-ps5

Happy hour swim, ping-pong table or pizza every Friday. South Korean developer Shift Up, responsible for the recently announced Project Eve, presented its employees with several PlayStation 5. CEO Hyung-Tae Kim decided to celebrate the success of the trailer shown on PlayStation Showcase giving Sony’s video game to its 80 employees.
The information was posted by Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugEX), on Twitter, who also said that the surprise gift is for the team creators can enjoy the game as soon as it is released. In South Korea, the PS5 with disc player is sold by 260, won (about R$ 2.2021, in current quote)
Well he just had his game shown at a major PlayStation conference. Probably wouldn’t be too hard to secure 80 units.
The CEO said that he chose PS5’s as the surprise gift so that all employees can play the game when it comes out. https://t.co/eJcqrqHzpk pic.twitter.com/yuU8AP80q5
— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) September 13, 2021
The game of action and adventure was presented during the Sony event, last Thursday (9), showing a very similar combat to Nier and Bayonetta. The game takes place in a post-apocalyptic future, in which humans have been expelled from the earth by aliens.
Project Eve will be released for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox One, but has no release date yet.
Source: Daniel Ahmad (Twitter)
