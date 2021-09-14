bolt-battery-failure-recall-can-take-up-to-a-year-to-complete

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

“The experts at GM and LG continue to work tirelessly on the issues. We are determined to do the right thing for our customers and resolve the issue once and for all. As soon as we are confident that LG can provide us with good battery modules, we will start repairs as soon as possible”, he assured.

Defects detected

According to GM, two flaws were detected in battery cells produced in South Korea and Michigan, in the United States: a cut anode flap and a folded separator. This second defect, in some rare circumstances, can even cause the battery to catch fire.

General Motors has issued some guidelines on the prudent use of the Chevrolet Bolt. According to the company, in addition to keeping cars parked outdoors, the ideal is to use only 60% of the battery’s state of charge (SOC) available (between about 20% and 100% SOC). This will cause the autonomy to drop from 400 km to 100 km, but it will increase security.

“In cases in which the vehicle, during charging, has the battery charged at full capacity or very close to full capacity, non-compliance can generate a risk of fire, with the possibility of material damage, serious physical injury or even death,” said GM , in a statement.

In Brazil, the recall will also be carried out. According to General Motors do Brasil, the following versions of the Bolt will be called:

Chassis No.: L4125710 to L4125710

Initial and final date of manufacture : 13/Jun/2020 to 13/Jun/2021

As usual in recall procedures, the service is completely free. Estimated repair time, according to GM, is 35 minutes. To schedule, just go to the company’s official website.

Source: Inside Evs