Statement from the Foreign Office on the commemoration of Turkey for Afghan refugees in the British press: It is not possible for us to accept

Regarding the reference to Turkey in the British media within the framework of the plans for asylum centers to be established in third countries for Afghan immigrants, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “Until now, no official request has been sent to us from any country in this direction. Even if a request is made in this direction, it is not possible for us to accept it.” made a statement.

NEWS DOES NOT REFLECT FACTS

In the statement, it was stated that the news in the British press that there is a plan to establish an asylum application center in Turkey for Afghan refugees does not reflect the truth.

“WE CAN’T ACCEPT IT”

ARTICLE IN THE MAIL ON SUNDAY

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, in his article published in The Mail on Sunday, announced that they are planning to establish centers in some countries of the region where they will wait until the procedures are done to issue visas to some Afghans working for them in Afghanistan.