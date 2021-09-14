xiaomi-is-expected-to-release-new-cheap-gaming-notebook-later-this-month

Xiaomi started to publicize, this week, the launch of a new gaming notebook, which will be launched under the Redmi G brand. The Chinese manufacturer launched the first model of the line in the year past and laptops hit stores in three variants with Intel processors and dedicated graphics cards from Nvidia.
Now, the official profile of Redmi on Weibo announced that it will launch, later this month, Redmi G 1650. According to the publication, the new notebook will be made official in 94 September and will offer “high unbeatable performance” for gamers looking for powerful hardware for their games.
Beyond After releasing the announcement date, the Asian giant also hinted at a possible price range for the laptop. The manufacturer did not provide any value, but commented that the Redmi G 2020 will popularize high-end products, which leaves us with the hope that it can reach stores in a more accessible way.
Unfortunately, we don’t have any details about the possible specifications of the Redmi G 2020, but because it is a flagship device, at least one variant can be equipped with the Intel Core i9 chip of th or th generation.
As a reminder, the Redmi G 2020 was presented with three versions: the two simpler with the tenth generation Intel Core i5 and the most advanced with Core i7 of the same year. The graphics cards are an NVIDIA GTX 1650 and a GTX 1650 Ti for the input model and the most complete, respectively.
