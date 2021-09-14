google-messages-feature-can-help-you-not-leave-contacts-in-a-vacuum

When you haven’t checked a message for a long time, Gmail highlights it and asks “Would you like to follow up?” by considering it important. This Monday (), it was discovered that Google Messaging may have a similar feature — at least that’s what they suggest lines of code found in the app.

WhatsApp’s rival Google’s system, RCS is released globally

New Gmail centralizes Google communication services and allows video calling

Google Messaging starts to unleash end-to-end encryption for everyone

Within build 9.5 of Google Messaging for Android, XDA Developers site found strings (string) that refer to the “nudge” function, the same name as the feature that exists in Gmail to remind you of pending messages.

The lines of code show that the tool should remind you to follow up on a message, be reminded of conversations you haven’t replied to, and see suggestions for conversations to follow. To accomplish this task, such chats would be exposed at the top of the conversation pile, just like Gmail’s forgotten emails.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Google Messages often receives very competitive news (Image: Reproduction/Google)

1024

There is still no clue as to when the feature will actually be released. Because it was found in lines of code, the tool’s construction must be in progress — so it’s not even working yet. Thus, changes may happen until its possible launch.

Google Messaging has constantly evolved over the past few months, with valuable additions in interface, security and features. Will Google be able to place the platform as a major competitor of WhatsApp and iMessage?

Source: XDA Developers