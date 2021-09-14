hideo-kojima-wants-to-create-games-that-“change-in-real-time”

, told Japanese magazine An-an that he wants to create a game that has real-time updates. The idea is to create a production that adapts to the place where each player is and also to their style.

The plans are to create a “playground”, which improves and is different from how the game was released. Kojima compared the idea with his “walking simulator” of 2019, in which the inspiration was humanity’s existence through connection indirect. “Roads and convenience stores exist because someone made them,” says the developer as a way of explaining how we live in society and sometimes we don’t realize it.

( Image: Screenshot/Felipe Demartini)

Other quote was from his Game Boy Advance (GBA) game Boktai: The Sun Is in Your Hand. The adventure game stars the vampire hunter Django and uses the handheld’s sunlight sensor to battle the nocturnal creatures.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

“I want to create a game that changes in real time. Although there are people of different ages and professions playing the same game, they do. they’re playing the same way. Instead, I want the game to change based on where that person lives and that person’s unique perspective… Defeating vampires using sunlight would change based on where and when you played. This kind of feature connects man-made systems to real life.”

Even without anything concrete, Kojima’s inspirations are the ways in which the gaming community lives. Professional athletes, streamers, photographers who take screen shots at a professional level and many other players in this virtual ecosystem use games beyond their initial proposals.