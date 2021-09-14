how-to-use-floatplane,-an-alternative-platform-to-youtube

Floatplane (Android l iOS l Web) is a video platform that has emerged recently. Although it has few collaborators and is incipient, the site has grown and gained more followers, mainly due to the advertising-free environment. With a very simple and objective interface, Floatplane is aimed at users who support content creators on sites like Youtube and Twitch. After all, it’s a paid alternative.

Through Floatplane, which is very reminiscent of Youtube, subscribers can access content from their favorite creators with special advantages. Among them is early access to videos and, of course, the absence of ads. Check out how to use the platform below.

How to use the Floatplane

Step 1: Access the platform from the computer and, in the upper right corner, click on “Sign Up”. It is not yet possible to register via the mobile version;

(Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot) Step 2: Now enter a valid email address, create a username and a password. When finished, tap “Sign Up”; If you are a content creator , it is possible to open your channel on the website through the button “Are you a creator? Join Floatplane”. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot) Step 3: With this action, a verification message will be sent to your e -mail. Access it and click on the confirmation button that will appear. Once that’s done, return to Floatplane and select “Return to login”; Return to the page of Login. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot) Step 4: enter your credentials and click “Sign in”; Log in to your newly created account. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot) Step 5: With this action, you will see the Floatplane home screen. Search for a breeder using the search bar or click on one of the channels displayed right below; For now, the number of registered content creators is quite small compared to Youtube. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 6: When accessing a channel, you will see the videos already posted. Below the cover will be the tabs “Home”, “Posts” (which gathers only posts) and “About” (where the description of the channel is located). To search for specific content on the channel, use the magnifying glass button located on the right side. Finally, to subscribe, click on “Subscribe”;

Each channel stipulates a specific subscription fee. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 7: so far, most Floatplane creators charge a fee for let users watch your videos. In YouTube parlance, it’s like becoming a channel member. Each subscription has specific benefits such as early access to content, exclusive lives, behind-the-scenes footage and so on. In addition, some channels have integration with Discord. To actually subscribe, click on “Subscribe” and provide the necessary payment information.