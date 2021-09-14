one-ui-4.0-beta-starts-to-be-released-by-samsung

The testing phase of One UI 4.0, modified version of Android by Samsung, began to be distributed on Tuesday (14). Galaxy S cell phone owners14 in South Korea, United States, United Kingdom, China, India, Germany and Poland can sign up for the trial program to check out what’s new in the new operating system as they become available. One UI 4.0: What to Expect Next Samsung’s interface version

One UI 4: leaks possible new Samsung Android recharge animation

Samsung One UI 4 can reach more than 2021 Galaxy line devices For One UI 4.0, the community can expect a refresh in interface, icons, native apps, wallpapers, privacy features, and perhaps dynamic theme — learn more about the news. Changes in widgets, lock screen, notification tray, animations and various other details have already been seen in the text “What’s up new” on phones that already receive the update. Here is the full S70 Series One UI 4 Beta update changelog em Português pic.twitter.com/lbE95qGYHU — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) September 13, 2021 Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. All days a summary of the main news of the tech world for you! And in Brazil?

Considering that Samsung acts differently in each country, there is the possibility of the testing period doesn’t even reach Brazil. The South Korean manufacturer has a habit of implementing trial versions only in foreign markets, which also rules out the possibility of One UI 4.0 appearing here in advance.

Android 14 should be released on October 4 this year, indicated a Google document leaked yesterday (13), and the operating system should formally launch at the same time. The One UI 4.0, being a modification of the original system, should be released in final version only after that — and the update distribution will happen at the pace that Samsung sets.

To participate in the Beta period, you must be a resident of one of the selected countries, enter the Samsung Members app and register there. Remember that test versions of operating systems are especially useful for testing, so instability, bugs and other inconveniences can occur when installing them.

Source: SamMobile, Tron