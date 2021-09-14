Patent reveals Galaxy Buds with accessory that would make it waterproof

Besides the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung has launched the second generation of the traditional version of Galaxy Buds. The line already has five models — including Buds Plus, Live and Pro — and the South Korean should not stop there: a patent indicates a future device in the family, with an unprecedented accessory.

    • The patent was filed in March of this year, and shows conceptual designs for a Galaxy Buds that, when attached to a neck cord, becomes waterproof. The format resembles the first generation of Bluetooth headphones, which were not True Wireless (individual operation of the headphones) and had a USB port on the body itself for battery recharging.

    (Image: Let’s Go Digital/Samsung)

    Here, though, it looks like Samsung would borrow this look and promote its technological refinement. That’s because the possible Galaxy Buds could still operate like a normal TWS headphones, even with its own recharging case.

    As the patent only defends the Samsung’s technology project, the headset’s commercial proposition is still uncertain — if it is even released. If released, this Galaxy Buds compatible with a cord could suit even those who do swimming, or just want a new aesthetic accessory.

    Something curious is that in the images submitted in the patent application , Galaxy Buds with the unprecedented accessory are illustrated alongside a Galaxy S10 Plus, indicating that Samsung’s idea is very old.

    It is worth remembering, the Galaxy Buds 2 is the most recent TWS phone from the South Korean, but it is not the one that brings the best certification for eventual water accidents. In this regard, Galaxy Buds Pro does better, with IPX7 certification that guarantees survival for minutes in shallow clean water (up to 1 subway). These parameters make it clear that even he is not a good campaign for training in the rain or in other environments where he can end up getting wet.

    Source: Let’s Go Digital

