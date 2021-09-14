patent-reveals-galaxy-buds-with-accessory-that-would-make-it-waterproof

Besides the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung has launched the second generation of the traditional version of Galaxy Buds. The line already has five models — including Buds Plus, Live and Pro — and the South Korean should not stop there: a patent indicates a future device in the family, with an unprecedented accessory.
The patent was filed in March of this year, and shows conceptual designs for a Galaxy Buds that, when attached to a neck cord, becomes waterproof. The format resembles the first generation of Bluetooth headphones, which were not True Wireless (individual operation of the headphones) and had a USB port on the body itself for battery recharging.