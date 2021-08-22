afghanistan cricket board: fazli appointed as acting chairman of acb: Taliban in action

Kabul

Former chief Azizullah Fazli was on Sunday appointed the acting president of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), the first new appointment in the governing body of the game in the country after the Taliban came to power. Fazli had earlier served as the chairman of the ACB from September 2018 to July 2019.

ACB tweeted, “Former Chairman of ACB Azizullah Fazli has been reappointed as Acting Chairman of the Board. He will lead the ACB for the upcoming competitions as well as oversee the Board’s action.

ACB CEO (Chief Executive Officer) Hamid Shinwari said earlier this week that he expects cricket activities to continue as usual as the Taliban support the game.

It remains to be seen how Fazli and his team transport the team to Sri Lanka where their next international match is against Pakistan in the event of suspension of commercial flights at the Kabul airport.