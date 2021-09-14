mature-professionals:-how-can-they-be-the-key-to-the-growth-of-the-it-sector?

Opportunities need and must be thought of for everyone. And in the information technology sector it cannot be different. We have a growing demand in the IT field and to meet it we need to expand our horizons, go after talent and — often — train them. I see excellent initiatives that seek to bring young people closer to the world of technology, this is something. But we have a significant portion of mature professionals who should also be considered.

We have many talents around the world, and it’s not just about young people. When looking at the current world scenario, I see thousands of people who are looking for a good opportunity and who can professionally fulfill themselves in the technology sector. I highlight two specific cases that can contribute to the increase in hiring in the sector: professionals who want to improve their job opportunities by changing area, and those who seek to learn new technologies to get back into the market.

When observing these two groups, I see several talents that are often neglected by a job market that no longer looks to those who already have a “certain” baggage of professional experience. And to change the scenarios of unemployment and so many vacancies in IT, we need to change this line of thinking. Mature professionals have a lot to contribute.