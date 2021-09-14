western-digital-launches-pc-gamer-campaign-for-r$15,000-as-prize

WD Black — a Western Digital brand that has a broad product portfolio aimed at the gamer audience — has just announced a campaign that will culminate in the award of a rated PC Gamer in R$ 15 thousand.

Western Digital confirms problems with SSD Blue SN850 and guarantees exchange for users

WD Black SN850 is the second SSD to be supported with PS5 expansion feature

Western Digital releases three new SSD models with a focus on gamers

The intention, according to the company, is to strengthen the division’s relationship with its target audience: players who are looking for high-performance hardware for their setups and also publicize their recently launched virtual store. For this, the company announced that its campaign will be in the form of a game, in which participants will be detectives and will have to solve a puzzle proposed by WD Black:

“We created this campaign and brought together what gamers like the most, gaming and technology. That way we can be closer and offer information about the brand and products that can support you in the search for better performance and speed for your plays. Also, an opportunity to compete for a dream gamer super machine by becoming a gamer detective”,

Priscilla Aiello,

Western Digital’s Channel Marketing Manager in Brazil.

According to the disclosure, whoever wants to participate must register on the brand’s official website, through this link, and follow the tips to “unveil a mystery”.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!