scientists-create-tough-concrete-from-space-dust-and-human-blood

Once on Mars or the Moon, astronauts will need to build their base and expand it from natural resources — In-Situ Resources (ISRU) — found in these places. With that in mind, a group of scientists at the University of Manchester developed a way to ensure a strong concrete, created from space dust and the blood, sweat and tears of the crew.

It is estimated that to transport a single brick to Mars, it is necessary about $2 million. Therefore, future astronauts who will build bases on Mars and the Moon will need to rely on the resources found there. In-Situ resources typically focus on loose rock, dust (known as regolith) and frozen water deposits. But a new study presents an unprecedented feature in this mixture: human fluids.

(Image: Reproduction/University of Manchester) In research, scientists demonstrate that a common protein in blood plasma, called albumin, can act as a binder for lunar or martian regoliths and thus produce a concrete. more resistent. AstroCrete, as the resulting material was called, presented compressive strengths of up to 10 MPa ( magapascals) — a common concrete has, on average, a strength of 10 to MPa. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the top news from the tech world for you!

Also, the team found out that the incorporation of urea — a biological waste product released by urine, sweat and tears — could increase AstroCrete’s resistance by more 300%. The best performing material withstood an understanding of almost 40MPa, surpassing conventional concretes.