ai-can-identify-a-person's-biological-clock-with-a-blood-sample

Researchers have developed a new application of artificial intelligence that can have a high impact on people’s lives. Through blood analysis, a machine learning algorithm can identify a patient’s circadian rhythm, which can leverage a more personalized approach to medical treatments.

The circadian rhythm it is the cycle that governs our physiological activities and metabolism, more popularly known as the “biological clock”. It is through this that the body knows when it is time to feel hungry and when it is time to wake up and feel sleepy.

Until today, there was no effective method to measure the circadian rhythm of patients accurately, which prevented the use of this information in the personalization of treatments. Doctors could use this information to recommend the best times to eat, rest and take your medication.