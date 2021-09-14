dji-launches-new-om-5-gimbal-with-a-lighter-and-more-compact-look

One of the main differentiators, however, is the presence of a new 8.4-inch selfie stick — or about 21, 3 cm — which will allow the user to capture with even greater freedom, without losing the known advantages of the Osmo Mobile line.

The design and premise of the OM 5 remain basically the same as in past generations, with a structure to hold the smartphone being found made with the same magnetic supports as the OM 4.

The difference, however, is that in the new edition the manufacturer increased the maximum size so that the user can put the phone on without removing protective covers, something that was a nuisance in the last version. At the other end, it has a handle with physical buttons to control the main functions of the gimbal.

Something that can be considered a throwback, however, is its new battery, which had a considerable drop on autonomy and went from 15 hours of use to about six hours and twenty minutes , with a capacity of 1.15 mAh.

Despite this negative aspect, the OM 5 has some improvements to the gimbal engines and also debuts the Shotguides feature, which is capable of scanning the environment to offer driving tips for the capture videos and even automatically edit these captures in the DJI Mimo app.