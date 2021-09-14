What is it and how to enable crossfade in Mac Music app

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 14, 2021
Although the name doesn’t sound familiar, the crossfade

    is an audio mixing technique widely used by music professionals and audiophiles . It consists in the fusion between musical tracks so that the listener does not hear the silence that normally occurs when going from one song to another.

    On Mac, you can enjoy simulation of this feature directly in the Music app. In addition to working very well — and creating a real party atmosphere in your home — the application puts you in control of the crossfade by allowing the user to control the amount of seconds between the end of the played song and the beginning of the next one.

    So, be your own DJ by the Mac Music app and see in the step-by-step we prepared below how to activate the crossfade.

      Activating crossfade in the app Music

      Step 1:

      open Music on Mac. Then go to the menu bar at the top of the screen and click “Music” > “Preferences”.

      Access Music preferences on Mac – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech )

      Step 2: In the “Preferences” window, select the “Playback” section and click the checkbox of “Fusion Between Songs”.

        Enable the merge songs in the app to enable the effect crossfadeScreenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

        By default, the feature is set to mix music with crossfade in 6 seconds. You can modify this setting by the feature’s slider. Then just click “OK” to save the new settings.

        Remember that the crossfadeworks very well when using playlists and “infinite mode” of songs scrolling in Apple Music. For albums, merging stops working on the last track.

        How to adjust crossfade in iPhone Music?

        Unfortunately, crossfade

          is not available for Apple mobile devices, ie iPhone and the iPad. Despite that, you can find it in the app’s Android version settings. We can only hope that Apple will release the feature for all its operating systems.

