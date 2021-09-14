what-can-happen-if-i-remove-an-unsecured-usb-flash-drive?

Many people have been through the following situation: the work is done, the files have already been transferred, and all that remains is to remove the pendrive and put it in your pocket, in your backpack or in the drawer. However, one step is often skipped: that of safely ejecting the device in Windows. The function has been available in different operating systems basically since the popularization of computers, but after all these years, is it still necessary to eject pendrives and other devices before removing them from the USB port?
The correct answer depends a lot on the device that will be removed, as well as which operating system it is. However, in the standard case of a USB flash drive taken from a Windows computer/notebook, it is probably not necessary to take this precaution — even though it is recommended.
What is it the Quick Removal
The fact that you’re not working on the files doesn’t mean that no program is. It is very common for, for example, the antivirus to scan all new data that appears on your device, which often happens discreetly and without the user’s perception. However, generally these programs do not have the ability to cause major problems in case of sudden shutdowns. Even so, this is the main reason why safe ejecting is recommended, but not necessarily mandatory.
Another situation involves external hard drives. As they work with physical media, data transmission and writing happens much slower, and therefore they may still be performing some “invisible” function a long time after the file transfer window disappears from your screen.
If Quick Removal is disabled, metadata transfers will be abruptly stopped, and data may be corrupted. Or worse, the action can cause irreversible damage to the storage hardware. So it’s always good to ensure safe ejection and avoid major headaches.
Source: Online Tech Tips
