what-can-happen-if-i-remove-an-unsecured-usb-flash-drive?

Removing the pendrive without ejecting in Windows should not cause serious problems (Image: TipsMake)

Windows has its own system that prevents file corruption, called Quick Removal. To understand how it works, it is first necessary to know what the real risks of removing a device are before disabling it by software.

Prior to the deployment of Quick Removal, the Windows default setting for external devices was to continue writing data continuously. This information is not necessarily files, but metadata — such as dates of addition and modification of files, or even other cached files. That is, communication with Windows remains constant, even if no files are being transferred and apparently nothing is happening.

Quick Removal cuts off this communication, and theoretically allows it to be safe to remove the external device at any time — unless, of course, some file is actually in the process of being transferred. This function is already enabled by default since the October update 2018 of Windows 10.

But if Quick Removal brings more security to the removal of external devices, why wasn’t it implemented decades ago?

The constant transfer of metadata — which Quick Removal cuts out — causes an overall improvement in performance, especially when opening files and folders stored on USB sticks. It turns out that the past few years have provided such a huge improvement in the read and write speed of the storage components that it simply doesn’t make a difference — or at least a noticeable difference in the average user experience.

Quick Removal is the function that prevents major problems with abrupt shutdown of external drives (Image: Digned)