procon-sp-notifies-shopee-to-explain-if-it-sells-pirated-products

Procon-SP notified this Monday () Shopee for the company to explain the authenticity and origin of the products sold on its marketplace commerce platform (with third-party retailers). According to the Estadão Broadcast Column, the reason would be the prices well below the market, which caused the suspicion that they are smuggled or pirated.

As an example, the The newspaper showed a screenshot of a Nike sneaker ad starting at R$ 35. He also found a model for R$ 35 which on the Centauro store’s website costs R$ 380. In Procon’s view, these prices are not sustainable if the Brazilian tax burden for original products is taken into account. The Shopee must respond by the day 45 in September.

“A The company must prove the acquisition, validity and regularity of the acquisition of the items and demonstrate the process used to ensure the quality and safety of the products delivered, such as conditions of use, inviolability of packaging, compatible expiration dates, etc,” says Procon in a note.

Pair of sneakers with a price well below the market in the Shopee (Image: Reproduction/Shopee )

“The platform should explain any smuggled or counterfeit products that were sold to consumers. From this notification they are aware that it is possible that they are held responsible as participants in the sale of this type of product”, says the director of Procon-SP, Fernando Capez.

Other requests made by the entity to Shopee include explanations on terms such as its coupon and shipping policy, the functioning of customer service channels, ways of accessing the content of the website and the application, and the treatment and storage of personal data of customers.

In a note to Estadão, Shopee said that it prohibits the sale of illegal or pirated products on the platform. It also stated that it informs all sellers about its “strict policy on illicit and restricted goods” and that, therefore, retailers are “exclusively responsible for the products and their respective advertisements”.

Source: Procon-SP, Estadão