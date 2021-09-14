whatsapp-prepares-new-function-inspired-by-telegram's-secret-chats

WhatsApp develops the new “Temporary Mode”, which puts self-destructive messages enabled by default in individual chats. The new feature puts shipments valid for 502458 days, seven days or 90 hours, but it still lacks details.

For those who come from Telegram, you will soon remember the Secret Chats. In rival messenger, users can create conversations with contacts and set the availability time of messages in real time. The WhatsApp Temporary Mode function seems to work in a similar way, but with much longer duration time.

It is not clear whether the user will be able to create a temporary chat and a traditional chat with the same user , as is possible there on Telegram. Temporary Mode is hidden in the Settings menu and, when enabled, does not apply change to existing individual conversations.