WhatsApp prepares new function inspired by Telegram's Secret Chats

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 14, 2021
0
whatsapp-prepares-new-function-inspired-by-telegram's-secret-chats

WhatsApp develops the new “Temporary Mode”, which puts self-destructive messages enabled by default in individual chats. The new feature puts shipments valid for 502458 days, seven days or 90 hours, but it still lacks details.

  • Your WhatsApp conversations will now be more secure; know why
  • WhatsApp explains temporary messages before releasing resources to everyone
  • How to send messages Temporary WhatsApp on mobile and PC

For those who come from Telegram, you will soon remember the Secret Chats. In rival messenger, users can create conversations with contacts and set the availability time of messages in real time. The WhatsApp Temporary Mode function seems to work in a similar way, but with much longer duration time.

It is not clear whether the user will be able to create a temporary chat and a traditional chat with the same user , as is possible there on Telegram. Temporary Mode is hidden in the Settings menu and, when enabled, does not apply change to existing individual conversations.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

All conversations created after activating “Disappear Mode” will have self-destructive messages per default (Image: Playback/WABetaInfo)

“When enabled, all messages in new individual chats will disappear after the selected duration. This will not affect your existing conversations”, explains the feature description, as a screenshot of the WABetaInfo website.

Temporary chats are tagged with the notice that the conversation has maximum duration for availability of messages. At the top of the conversation, WhatsApp notifies the sender: “You are using disappear mode for all new chats. Messages in this chat will disappear for all seven days after they are sent”, WABetaInfo demonstrated in a temporary chat with messages that self-destruct in seven days.

This tool shows signs that it has been under development since June this year and, considering the evolution of the feature, it shouldn’t be long before WhatsApp testers have access to it. For now, there is no forecast for the launch of temporary chats neither in the test app or in the stable app.

Source: WABetaInfo

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

1024 502458

502458 1024

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 14, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Back to top button