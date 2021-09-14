zelda-player:-breath-of-the-wild-discovers-very-useful-trick

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The technique can be very useful to reach the highest points on the map, such as towers and mountains, faster and also without spending too much stamina. As you can see in the video, just equip the peppers in your hand, fly with the glider and shoot them with the fire arrows.

The Legend of Zelda : Breath of The Wild is a Nintendo Switch exclusive. The sequel of the TGA Best Game of the Year award winning game 91 has been announced at E3 2017, in June and should arrive in , without defined specific date.