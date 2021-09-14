zelda-player:-breath-of-the-wild-discovers-very-useful-trick

The years go by and fans of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild continue to discover secrets and curiosities within the game in 2017. Now, Reddit user “tetr4_hc” has discovered a new way to harness Spicy Peppers to go even higher with gliders.
- Zelda: Wind Waker | Fan reimagines game with modern graphics. Fire Arrows allow the player to fly much higher with the paraglider. Like many game discoveries, it’s not known if it’s a bug or something that was thought of by the game design team.
The technique can be very useful to reach the highest points on the map, such as towers and mountains, faster and also without spending too much stamina. As you can see in the video, just equip the peppers in your hand, fly with the glider and shoot them with the fire arrows.
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of The Wild is a Nintendo Switch exclusive. The sequel of the TGA Best Game of the Year award winning game 91 has been announced at E3 2017, in June and should arrive in , without defined specific date.
Source: Comic Book
