how-to-watch-movies-and-series-on-netflix-on-your-mobile

Who doesn’t like to watch movies and series on Netflix (Android l iOS l Web)? Although the streaming platform is often used on larger screens, many users have the habit of accessing it by cell phone — which undeniably delivers unparalleled versatility.
This possibility is somewhat how useful, especially if the user needs to be distracted when he is out and about. No wonder, many turn to Netflix on trips or even in long queues.
To make the process even more practical, the application does not require the use of internet. After all, the service allows you to download productions for offline viewing. If you want to test the function, see below the detailed step-by-step to watch movies and series on Netflix on your cell phone.
Step 2:
Once that’s done, select “See what you can download”. This step is important because the service does not release all productions for download. Then, through this filter, the user can more quickly select the movie or series to download;
Step 3:
on the next screen, explore the available options and choose the one you prefer; Step 4:
If it is a series, choose one of the seasons. The download button will be on the right of the screen, next to each episode. Click on it and download as many episodes as you want. If you chose a movie, the button will be right below the main image. Once the application finishes the process, open the “Download” page again; Step 5:
the contents will be listed and, to access them, just click on each one of them; Step 6:
When selecting the downloaded series, you will see an additional page with all episodes. To play, click on one of them. Ready! Now you know how to watch movies and series on Netflix on your cell phone and keep boredom at bay whenever you need to.
Step 5:
Step 6:
Ready! Now you know how to watch movies and series on Netflix on your cell phone and keep boredom at bay whenever you need to.
