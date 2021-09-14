how-to-watch-movies-and-series-on-netflix-on-your-mobile

Who doesn’t like to watch movies and series on Netflix (Android l iOS l Web)? Although the streaming platform is often used on larger screens, many users have the habit of accessing it by cell phone — which undeniably delivers unparalleled versatility.

This possibility is somewhat how useful, especially if the user needs to be distracted when he is out and about. No wonder, many turn to Netflix on trips or even in long queues.

To make the process even more practical, the application does not require the use of internet. After all, the service allows you to download productions for offline viewing. If you want to test the function, see below the detailed step-by-step to watch movies and series on Netflix on your cell phone.

How to download the next series episode automatically from Netflix

How to program Netflix to download series automatically Step 1: access the streaming platform application and, in the lower right corner, click on the “Downloads” tab; Access the downloads tab. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2:

Once that’s done, select “See what you can download”. This step is important because the service does not release all productions for download. Then, through this filter, the user can more quickly select the movie or series to download;

And click the button in the center of the screen. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)