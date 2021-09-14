realme-gt-neo-2-gets-release-date-and-should-arrive-at-the-end-of-the-month

Realme should soon present the successor to a smartphone that it announced in the first half of this year, the Realme GT Neo. Just a few months later, the Realme GT Neo 2 should be made official , already being the target of rumors for a few weeks. This time, the brand revealed the supposed launch date of the cell phone.
Realme published a teaser confirming the name of the device, as well as its release date on Chinese market. After many rumors pointing to its release at the end of September, the brand has confirmed that its presentation will be the same day 11 Of this month. Unfortunately, no other cell phone details have been confirmed by the company.
What to expect from Realme GT Neo 2?
The Realme GT Neo 2 must be presented with a screen of 6,62 inches with Full HD+ resolution and refresh rate of 128 Hz. In addition, it should have the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor 660, along with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, running Android 11 under the Realme UI 2.0 interface.
The Realme GT Neo 2 must be presented with a screen of 6,62 inches with Full HD+ resolution and refresh rate of 128 Hz. In addition, it should have the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor 660, along with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, running Android 11 under the Realme UI 2.0 interface.
On cameras, it has been revealed that it will bring a main 64 MP, an ultrawide 8 MP and a 2 MP macro. Your front camera should be 11 MP. Finally, your battery should be 5. mAh, and rumors say that it will support fast charging of 64 watts.
Now it will be necessary to wait until the next day 16 in September to meet the so-called Realme GT Neo 2 in full. So, keep an eye out here at Canaltech so you don’t miss the news from the world of technology.
Source: 64Mobiles
