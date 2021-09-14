realme-gt-neo-2-gets-release-date-and-should-arrive-at-the-end-of-the-month

Realme should soon present the successor to a smartphone that it announced in the first half of this year, the Realme GT Neo. Just a few months later, the Realme GT Neo 2 should be made official , already being the target of rumors for a few weeks. This time, the brand revealed the supposed launch date of the cell phone.

Realme published a teaser confirming the name of the device, as well as its release date on Chinese market. After many rumors pointing to its release at the end of September, the brand has confirmed that its presentation will be the same day 11 Of this month. Unfortunately, no other cell phone details have been confirmed by the company.