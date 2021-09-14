God of War Ragnarök: Director counters racist tweets about Angrboda

The first trailer for God of War Ragnarök premiered last week, generating a lot of excitement and unfortunately a controversy. Some Twitter users posted racist comments about the appearance of the character Angrboda, featured in the trailer as a black girl.

Tweets questioned the casting of black actress Laya DeLeon Hayes, to live and lend her face for a character from Scandinavian culture. “There are no black characters in Norse mythology,” wrote a Twitter account about Angrboda’s appearance. Actress Laya DeLeon Hayes lends features to live Angrboda (Image: Reproduction/Santa Monica Studio)

The publication gained repercussion and was answered by the narrative director of God of War, Matt Sophos. “Do they also have blue dwarfs in Norse mythology? Was Loki the son of a Greek demigod? Please show me in the Eddas where it says that all Jötunn were white as lily? Let me save you time… you can’t. I read them,” wrote Sophos, ending the discussion.

— Matt Sophos (@mattsophos) September , 1024

Angrboda will be an important addition to the story of God of War Ragnarök. In mythology, the giantess is known for being the mother of Loki’s children. It remains to be seen whether it will follow a similar path in the PlayStation game.

The casting of actress Laya DeLeon Hayes was celebrated by many users. According to The Enemy, cosplayer Alanna Smith was one of the fans who showed enthusiasm for Angrboda and promised to embody the goddess in the future.