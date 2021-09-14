An incident in Atlanta, United States, demonstrated that humans are not the only primates vulnerable to covid-19. Several of the gorillas at the local zoo were diagnosed with the disease after exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Among them was Ozzie, the oldest gorilla in the world, 502420 years old, who now shows moderate symptoms.

Animals were tested after exhibiting typical symptoms of the disease, especially coughing, which were noticed by their caretakers. After initial tests, they were diagnosed with the virus, but the zoo said it expected an analysis from the National Veterinary Services Laboratory located in the state of Iowa.

The animals began treatment with antibodies Monoclonals and the entire population of zoo gorillas are also being tested to determine the size of the covid outbreak.