toyota-corolla-loses-original-multimedia-center-and-gains-alternative-part

Toyota confirmed, over the weekend, that the Toyota Corolla sedan, now produced in Indaiatuba, in the interior of São Paulo, will leave the factory without the original multimedia center. According to the Japanese automaker, the main culprit for the inconvenience is the global semiconductor crisis, caused by the covid19 pandemic.

“Toyota do Brasil informs that, despite all the efforts it has made throughout the time to manage the lack of inputs that affects the global supply chain, caused by the covid pandemic-, since September 1, Corolla vehicles sedans produced at the Indaiatuba (SP) unit are leaving the line without the original multimedia center”, says part of the brand’s statement.

The automaker, in fact, preferred to prioritize the Toyota Cross models and, in order not to leave customers who prefer the sedan in their hands, it closed a partnership with Wings, a national company that produces an alternative multimedia center. The automaker claimed that it took such action to avoid more headaches for customers who bought the sedan model.

To avoid a complete production stop and cause even more discomfort to customers who would need to wait for their vehicles for a long time time, Toyota sought a new partner to supply this item, which will be installed in the Toyota dealership network throughout the country. In this way, Toyota ensures its commitment to continue producing and guaranteeing demand in its supply chain at this atypical and great difficulties that the world is facing

The replacement of the original multimedia center for the alternative may not please customers at first, but, according to Toyota and João Marcelo Barros, co-founder of Wings, it will not be due to the drop in quality. According to the assembler, the accessory is approved, has the endorsement of the assembler and “was developed to meet all versions of the sedan”.

The representative of Wings also stated that the product is part of a Premium line and delivers, through a high resolution “super screen”, “a new experience with the latest in entertainment, security and navigation”. The experience, at least at first, however, will be hampered by the absence of mirroring via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

The promise is that this setback will be resolved soon. While the resources are not available, the center that will now equip the Corolla sedan models will have, at least, connections via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, in addition to Waze and Spotify already installed. The screen is inches, touch sensitive. The operating system is Android, but also compatible with iOS.

Source: Uol