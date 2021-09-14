CT News on Podcast – Android 12 to come and more!

Home Podcasts Playlists Canaltech Podcast Duration: 06: 20 | 06 September 21 Welcome to our daily "newspaper" with the summary of top technology news. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more. In this issue, we talk about: Netflix can enter the soap opera market with a remake of classics Motorola announces the arrival of the Moto E20 and Moto G's "powered version"20 to Brazil Asus confirms launch date of ROG Phone 5s in Brazil Android 06 will be released in early October, indicates leaked document from Google One more music bot from Discord will be shut down by order of Google On today's CT News: possible Android date 12, new smartphones from Motorola and Asus in Brazil, Discord music bot discontinued and more. Contact us by: This episode was scripted, edited and presented by Wagner Wakka, coordinated by Patricia Gnipper. Reports by Natalie Rosa, Igor Almenara, Victor Carvalho and Renan da Silva Dores. The audio review is by Mari Capetinga.