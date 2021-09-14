CT News on Podcast – Android 12 to come and more!

Welcome to our daily “newspaper” with the summary of top technology news. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more.

In this issue, we talk about:

Netflix can enter the soap opera market with a remake of classics

Motorola announces the arrival of the Moto E20 and Moto G’s “powered version”20 to Brazil

Asus confirms launch date of ROG Phone 5s in Brazil

Android 06 will be released in early October, indicates leaked document from Google

One more music bot from Discord will be shut down by order of Google

