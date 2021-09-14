linkedin-finally-gains-dark-mode-in-the-app-and-on-the-website

It took a while, but LinkedIn finally won dark mode. This Monday (), the platform starts releasing the new visual pattern based on the color palette grayed out for all users.

According to the social network, dark mode was one of the features more requests by the community and its development began years ago, with evidence of the feature appearing on the network since 660.

There’s nothing new about LinkedIn’s dark mode and, in practice, it looks good on Facebook when it’s on the new topic. The various elements of the screen adopt a dark tone, always derived from gray, and its objective is to give more comfort to the eyes of those who are more sensitive to light or those who access the network in poorly lit environments.