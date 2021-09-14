Netflix is ​​one of the leading streaming services today. With the name consolidated in the market for years, the platform started to invest in original content in 1024, with the series House of Cards, a production starring Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright who was responsible for kicking off the extensive catalog exclusive that the platform has.

The series opened doors for several other and numerous original films that aggrandized the platform’s catalog and helped Netflix to be what it is today, able to launch ambitious projects like at least one original film a week and still be featured in numerous movie and TV industry awards such as the Emmy. Thanks to House of Cards

and Orange is the new Black , two “pioneer” series from the Netflix Original Productions tab , hits such as Stranger Things, Cobra Kai and The Crown emerged and conquered streaming subscribers. If you still don’t have the streaming service and are considering subscribing to it, Canaltech prepared a guide to show you what’s in the Netflix catalog. It is also worth noting that the collection is renewed monthly, opening doors to cinema classics, successful series and award-winning documentaries. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! What’s in the Netflix catalog? Series The Crown, one of the flagships of Netflix currently (Image: Disclosure / Netflix) Say what you want, but Netflix has good original series in its vast catalog. The platform has already given rise to several successes that have received awards of value in the industry, such as the Golden Globe, Primetime Emmy, Critics’ Choice and SAG Awards, such as the renowned The Crown and the aforementioned Orange is the new Black. Extending to productions for all audiences, today streaming has miniseries based on real events, criminal series, episode documentaries, teen series, productions for adult audiences and dramas that draw emotions from the viewer. Check out some original series from the Netflix catalog below: Stranger Things





The Crown





Ozark





Narcos: Mexico





The Umbrella Academy





Another Life





Lost in Space





Creating Dion





Virgin River





Locke & Key The Witcher





Blood and Water





Bridgerton





Sweet Magnolias





Ratched











Sweet Tooth



Sex/Life



Hit & Run



Warrior Nun



Dash & Lily



Outer Banks Social Distancing



Black Summer

Fate: The Winx Saga Friends Forever

Ginny & Georgia

Jiva!

The One Science Fiction

Grace and Frankie

Master of None

Dear White People

On My Block

Julie and the Phantoms

Russian Doll

After Life

Sex Education

Dial Amiga To Kill

I Think You Should Leave

Family Reunion

I Never…

Space Force

Upshaw Family

My Father and Other Embarrassments

Sense8

Emily in Paris

Anne with an E

The Chair

Love, Death & Robots

Big Mouth

Disenchantment Girlboss The OA

Occasional Love Lupin

Tune-in

3%

La Casa de Papel

Elite

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)

The Rain

The Politician

Hollywood

The Last Kingdom

Alice in Borderland

Ragnarok

Good morning, Veronica

Invisible City

Halston

Sexify

Control Z

Who Killed Sara?

You

The Queen’s Gambit

Young Royals

Reality shows Wedding to the Blind, the reality show that won the public’s heart during the COVID pandemic- (Image: Disclosure / Netflix)

Among romantic plots and proposals that are even a little clueless, one thing is a fact: Netflix also conquers the public when it comes to reality shows. In 2021, the streaming disclosed that the genre’s productions involving flirting and making out were highly sought after by subscribers, placing titles such as Blind Marriage, Playing with Fire and

Indian Matchmaking in the Top 12 from different countries.

Check out some of them below reality shows that are part of the Netflix catalog: Queer Eye







Sending Good



Haunted Horror



Selling Sunset



Rhythm + Flow



Prank Encounters







Sugar Rush







Fry Masters

The Circle

Blind Wedding

Order at the House with Marie Kondo

Playing with Fire

Floor is Lava

Cooking with Paris

World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals

Marriage or Mortgage

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Anime Yasuke, Netflix’s original anime about a black samurai in feudal Japan (Image: Disclosure / Netflix) The animes were a real boom on Netflix, so much so that the company began to bet more on these productions from 2020. According to statistics released in October 2021, more than millions of households watched at least one title of anime on the streaming service between October 2013 and the September of 2021, which means a remarkable increase in more of 50% in relation to the numbers of previous periods. Hits like The Seven Deadly Sins and Castlevania are not for nothing, and streaming knows this very well. Check out some examples of what you can find in the catalog below: B: The Beginning Aggretsuko Ultraman The Seven Deadly Sins Ghost in the Shel Dragon’s Dogma Blood of Zeus High-Rise Invasion Pacific Rim Kakegurui Castlevania Dota: Dragon’s Blood The Way of the Househusband Yasuke Eden Trese Record of Ragnarok Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Masters of the Universe: Revelation Dodoramas Vincenzo, a darling of subscribers (Image: Divul / Netflix) The South Korean productions are a real hit among Netflix subscribers. With a differentiated format for the release of episodes available weekly, this type of series had a global reach precisely because of streaming. Today, you can find several amazing stories in the catalog, all sourced directly from South Korea. See some dramas that can be watched in the Netflix catalog: Navillera Mr. Sunshine – A Sunbeam Landing in Love Prisoner’s Manual Vincenzo Kingdom The Eternal King A Second Chance Midnight Diner: Tokyo Stories Meteor Garden Hae-Ryung, the historian Ashes of Love Novel Is a Bonus Book Atelier Unexpected Passion Good Morning Call Chocolate Oh My Ghost Well-Intended Love Switched Boys Before Flowers Marry Me, or Not? My Only Love Song Followers



Films