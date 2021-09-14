Netflix is one of the leading streaming services today. With the name consolidated in the market for years, the platform started to invest in original content in 1024, with the series House of Cards, a production starring Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright who was responsible for kicking off the extensive catalog exclusive that the platform has.
The series opened doors for several other and numerous original films that aggrandized the platform’s catalog and helped Netflix to be what it is today, able to launch ambitious projects like at least one original film a week and still be featured in numerous movie and TV industry awards such as the Emmy. Thanks to House of Cards
- and Orange is the new Black
- Stranger Things
- The Crown
- Ozark
- Narcos: Mexico
- The Umbrella Academy
- Another Life
- Lost in Space
- Creating Dion
- Virgin River
- The Witcher
- Blood and Water
- Bridgerton
- Sweet Magnolias
- Ratched
-
- Sweet Tooth
- Sex/Life
- Hit & Run
- Warrior Nun
- Dash & Lily
- Outer Banks
Social Distancing
- Black Summer
- Friends Forever
- Ginny & Georgia
- Jiva!
- The One Science Fiction
- Grace and Frankie
- Master of None
- Dear White People
- On My Block
- Julie and the Phantoms
- Russian Doll
- After Life
- Sex Education
- Dial Amiga To Kill
- I Think You Should Leave
- Family Reunion
- I Never…
- Space Force
- Upshaw Family
- , two “pioneer” series from the Netflix Original Productions tab , hits such as Stranger Things, Cobra Kai and The Crown emerged and conquered streaming subscribers.
If you still don’t have the streaming service and are considering subscribing to it, Canaltech prepared a guide to show you what’s in the Netflix catalog. It is also worth noting that the collection is renewed monthly, opening doors to cinema classics, successful series and award-winning documentaries.
What’s in the Netflix catalog?
Series
Series
Say what you want, but Netflix has good original series in its vast catalog. The platform has already given rise to several successes that have received awards of value in the industry, such as the Golden Globe, Primetime Emmy, Critics’ Choice and SAG Awards, such as the renowned The Crown and the aforementioned Orange is the new Black. Extending to productions for all audiences, today streaming has miniseries based on real events, criminal series, episode documentaries, teen series, productions for adult audiences and dramas that draw emotions from the viewer.
Check out some original series from the Netflix catalog below:
Locke & Key
Fate: The Winx Saga
- Girlboss
- The OA
- Lupin
- Tune-in
- 3%
- La Casa de Papel
- Elite
- How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)
- The Rain
- The Politician
Occasional Love
Reality shows
Among romantic plots and proposals that are even a little clueless, one thing is a fact: Netflix also conquers the public when it comes to reality shows. In 2021, the streaming disclosed that the genre’s productions involving flirting and making out were highly sought after by subscribers, placing titles such as Blind Marriage, Playing with Fire and
Indian Matchmaking in the Top 12 from different countries.
- Queer Eye
-
- Sending Good
- Haunted Horror
- Selling Sunset
- Rhythm + Flow
- Prank Encounters
-
- Sugar Rush
-
- Fry Masters
- The Circle
- Blind Wedding
- Order at the House with Marie Kondo
- Playing with Fire
- Floor is Lava
- Cooking with Paris
- World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals
- Marriage or Mortgage
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
-
Anime
Check out some of them below reality shows that are part of the Netflix catalog: