What's in the Netflix catalog?

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 14, 2021
0
what's-in-the-netflix-catalog?

Netflix is ​​one of the leading streaming services today. With the name consolidated in the market for years, the platform started to invest in original content in 1024, with the series House of Cards, a production starring Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright who was responsible for kicking off the extensive catalog exclusive that the platform has.

  • How much does it cost to subscribe to all streamings in Brazil?
  • How to install Netflix on your Xbox One
  • How to link a different email in each Netflix profile

    • The series opened doors for several other and numerous original films that aggrandized the platform’s catalog and helped Netflix to be what it is today, able to launch ambitious projects like at least one original film a week and still be featured in numerous movie and TV industry awards such as the Emmy. Thanks to House of Cards

      and Orange is the new Black

        , two “pioneer” series from the Netflix Original Productions tab , hits such as Stranger Things, Cobra Kai and The Crown emerged and conquered streaming subscribers.

        If you still don’t have the streaming service and are considering subscribing to it, Canaltech prepared a guide to show you what’s in the Netflix catalog. It is also worth noting that the collection is renewed monthly, opening doors to cinema classics, successful series and award-winning documentaries.

        Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

        What’s in the Netflix catalog?

        Series

        The Crown, one of the flagships of Netflix currently (Image: Disclosure / Netflix)

        Say what you want, but Netflix has good original series in its vast catalog. The platform has already given rise to several successes that have received awards of value in the industry, such as the Golden Globe, Primetime Emmy, Critics’ Choice and SAG Awards, such as the renowned The Crown and the aforementioned Orange is the new Black. Extending to productions for all audiences, today streaming has miniseries based on real events, criminal series, episode documentaries, teen series, productions for adult audiences and dramas that draw emotions from the viewer.

        Check out some original series from the Netflix catalog below:

        • Stranger Things
        • The Crown
        • Ozark
        • Narcos: Mexico
        • The Umbrella Academy
        • Another Life
        • Lost in Space
        • Creating Dion
        • Virgin River

          • Locke & Key

        • The Witcher
        • Blood and Water
        • Bridgerton
        • Sweet Magnolias
        • Ratched
        • Sweet Tooth
      • Sex/Life
      • Hit & Run
      • Warrior Nun
      • Dash & Lily
      • Outer Banks

        Social Distancing

      • Black Summer

      Fate: The Winx Saga

    • Friends Forever
    • Ginny & Georgia
    • Jiva!
    • The One Science Fiction
    • Grace and Frankie
    • Master of None
    • Dear White People
    • On My Block
    • Julie and the Phantoms
    • Russian Doll
    • After Life
    • Sex Education
    • Dial Amiga To Kill
    • I Think You Should Leave
    • Family Reunion
    • I Never…
    • Space Force
    • Upshaw Family
  • My Father and Other Embarrassments
  • Sense8
  • Emily in Paris
  • Anne with an E
  • The Chair
  • Love, Death & Robots
  • Big Mouth
  • Disenchantment
      Girlboss
    • The OA

      • Occasional Love

    • Lupin
    • Tune-in
    • 3%
    • La Casa de Papel
    • Elite
    • How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)
    • The Rain
    • The Politician
  • Hollywood
  • The Last Kingdom
  • Alice in Borderland
  • Ragnarok
  • Good morning, Veronica
  • Invisible City
  • Halston
  • Sexify
  • Control Z
  • Who Killed Sara?
  • You
  • The Queen’s Gambit
  • Young Royals

    • Reality shows

    Wedding to the Blind, the reality show that won the public’s heart during the COVID pandemic- (Image: Disclosure / Netflix)

    Among romantic plots and proposals that are even a little clueless, one thing is a fact: Netflix also conquers the public when it comes to reality shows. In 2021, the streaming disclosed that the genre’s productions involving flirting and making out were highly sought after by subscribers, placing titles such as Blind Marriage, Playing with Fire and

    Indian Matchmaking in the Top 12 from different countries.

      Check out some of them below reality shows that are part of the Netflix catalog:

      • Queer Eye
      • Sending Good
      • Haunted Horror
      • Selling Sunset
      • Rhythm + Flow
      • Prank Encounters
      • Sugar Rush
      • Fry Masters
    • The Circle
    • Blind Wedding
    • Order at the House with Marie Kondo
    • Playing with Fire
    • Floor is Lava
    • Cooking with Paris
    • World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals
    • Marriage or Mortgage
    • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

    • Anime

      Yasuke, Netflix’s original anime about a black samurai in feudal Japan (Image: Disclosure / Netflix)

      The animes were a real boom on Netflix, so much so that the company began to bet more on these productions from 2020. According to statistics released in October 2021, more than millions of households watched at least one title of anime on the streaming service between October 2013 and the September of 2021, which means a remarkable increase in more of 50% in relation to the numbers of previous periods. Hits like The Seven Deadly Sins

        and Castlevania

          are not for nothing, and streaming knows this very well. Check out some examples of what you can find in the catalog below:

          • B: The Beginning
          • Aggretsuko
          • Ultraman

            • The Seven Deadly Sins

          • Ghost in the Shel

            Dragon’s Dogma

          • Blood of Zeus
          • High-Rise Invasion
          • Pacific Rim
          • Kakegurui
          • Castlevania
          • Dota: Dragon’s Blood
          • The Way of the Househusband
          • Yasuke
          • Eden
          • Trese
        • Record of Ragnarok
        • Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

        • Masters of the Universe: Revelation

          Dodoramas

          Vincenzo, a darling of subscribers (Image: Divul / Netflix)

          The South Korean productions are a real hit among Netflix subscribers. With a differentiated format for the release of episodes available weekly, this type of series had a global reach precisely because of streaming. Today, you can find several amazing stories in the catalog, all sourced directly from South Korea.

          See some dramas that can be watched in the Netflix catalog:

        • Navillera
        • Mr. Sunshine – A Sunbeam
        • Landing in Love
        • Prisoner’s Manual
        • Vincenzo
        • Kingdom
        • The Eternal King
        • A Second Chance
        • Midnight Diner: Tokyo Stories
        • Meteor Garden
        • Hae-Ryung, the historian
        • Ashes of Love
      • Novel Is a Bonus Book
      • Atelier
      • Unexpected Passion
      • Good Morning Call
    • Chocolate
    • Oh My Ghost
    • Well-Intended Love
    • Switched
    • Boys Before Flowers
    • Marry Me, or Not?

      My Only Love Song

    • Followers

    Films

    The controversial The Irishman, by Martin Scorsese (Image: Disclosure / Netflix)

    Home to great movies, Netflix has proven that it is not just in cinema that works of the seventh art can be consumed. Big names have already gone through the catalog, such as Martin Scorsese, Michael Bay, Paul Greengrass, Alfonso Cuarón, Spike Lee among many others, just proving that feature films can be watched directly from the homes of many moviegoers around the world. The streaming platform has already been recognized with the statue of the biggest award in the industry (the Oscar) with several works.

    Below you can see some original films that are part of the Netflix catalog.

    • Everything is alright
    • Once upon a time a dream
    • Blood Detachment
    • Dovlatov
    • The Incredible History of the Isle of Roses
    • My Happy Family
    • The Little Prince
    • Crimes of Family
    • The Great Step
    • The Suitcase and the Wanderers
    • Cat’s Eyes
    • My Eternal Maybe
    • The Old Guard
    • The Boys in The Band
    • Rosa and Momo
    • You Can’t Imagine
  • The Emptiness of Sunday
  • During the Storm
  • Tuned to You
  • The Night in 12 years
  • Living Twice
  • Lonely Island and the Bash Brothers
  • The Meyerowitz: Family You Can’t Choose
  • On the Way to the Moon
  • First They Killed My Father
  • A Lucky Man
  • The Connection
  • The 25-Year-Old Version
  • Unlikely Friendships

    • The Devil of Every Day

  • The Other Side of the Wind
  • The Well
  • Paddleton
  • Seventeen
  • Hate Net
  • The Excavation
  • Pieces of a Woman
  • Two Popes
  • Pearls in the Sea
  • Okja
  • My Name is Dolemite
  • The King
  • 12 Seconds
  • The Supreme Voice of the Blues
  • Lazzaro Felice
  • Ya No Estoy Aqui
  • To Sun
  • I Lost My Body

    • The White Tiger

  • Rough Jewels
  • The 7 from Chicago
  • For All the Boys I’ve Loved

    • The Boy Who Discovered the Wind

  • The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
  • One More Chance
  • Beasts of No Nation
  • Klaus
  • Mank
  • Rome
  • History of a Marriage
  • The Irishman
  • For only R$ 9,90 you buy with free shipping on Amazon and take movies, series, books and music! Free trial by 19 days!

    • How does the Netflix subscription work?

    (Image: Charles Deluvio / Unsplash)

    Netflix has three types of plans available to subscribe to. range from R$ 12,100 and R$ 55 ,90 a month. Although everyone has access to the same catalogue, the benefits change: from image quality to the number of mobile devices to access and simultaneously display content.

    To pay for your subscription, the Netflix accepts options by bank account and also via operator subscription, all to meet different consumer demands. For bank account payments, prepaid credit, debit and credit cards are accepted. Operators such as Claro/NET, TIM and Vivo offer plans with the subscription included, while Claro/NET and TIM allow you to include the amount in the monthly bill.

    Netflix: availability

    Streaming can be accessed through your browser, on the desktop or through the app available for Android or iOS. There are also options on streaming devices, smart TVs, video games, set-top boxes, Blu-ray players, smartphones, tablets, computers and laptops.

    Are you a Netflix subscriber? Are you happy with the catalog at the moment? What is your favorite original streaming production? Comment!

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 14, 2021
    0
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Back to top button