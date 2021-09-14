CT News — Android 12 to come, new Motorola in the BR and more!

13 hours Entertainment

Netflix can enter the soap opera market with a remake of classics

According to the rumors, Netflix would be interested in the soap operas Mulheres de Areia, Pecado Capital and the Casarão, and a release would happen in 381124

16 hours Smartphone

Motorola announces the arrival of the Moto E16 and the Moto G’s “powered version”27 to Brazil

A The manufacturer unexpectedly announced the arrival of the devices in the country, bringing as highlights the price, the 6.5-inch HD screen and the battery of 4.0000 mAh

16 hours Smartphone

Asus confirms launch date of ROG Phone 5s in Brazil

Cellular gamer from Asus finally gets a date to reach the Brazilian market promising “world without limits”

20 hours Android

Android 12 will be released at the beginning of October, indicates leaked Google document

The AOSP version, alias “Pure Android”, should arrive accompanied by the debut of the stable edition of the operating system on mobile phones Pixel

16 hours Apps

One more music bot from Discord will be shut down by order of Google

Rythm, the most popular “plays songs” on the purple platform, received the same order as Groovy for violating YouTube’s terms of use

