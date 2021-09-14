How to create a table in Canvas

September 14, 2021
Canva (Android | iOS | Web) is a free online editor that offers its users more than 50 thousand types of customizable templates, with which you can create logos, flyers, invitations, cards, posts for your social networks and much more.

If you would like to create or make a table, be aware that the platform has several options for you to choose from. And a positive point is that your editing can be done quickly and conveniently. Check out the step by step below!

    How to make a table in Canva

    On the cellphone

    Step 1

    : open the Canva app on your cell phone and search for “Table” in the top field.

    Open the Canva app and search for “Table” in the top field (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    Step 2

    : Select one of the results that is most consistent with the type of table you want to create.

    In the search results, select a model that you are interested in editing (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    Step 3

    : with the table open, you will be able to edit all the items and make it more like yours. guy.

    With the table open, you can edit it (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    Step 4

    : edit all text boxes or insert more if necessary . You can also adjust their position and rotation to better align them.

    Adjust all text fields or enter more (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    Step 5

    : select backgrounds and adjust their colors, or even add external images by clicking the “+” icon.

    Adjust background colors or insert external images (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    Step 6

    : After editing, tap the “Down arrow” icon to download your table.

    Once the adjustments are complete, tap “Download” to do the image download (Cap screen ture: Matheus Bigogno)

    On PC

    Step 1

    : access the Canva page on your PC and search for “Table” in the upper field.

    Open Canva through a browser and search for “Table” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    Step 2

    : select one of the results that is most consistent with the type of table that you want to create.

    Select an option from the results that interests you (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    Step 3

    : with the table open, you can edit all the items and make it more like yours.

    With the table open, you can edit all its attributes (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    Step 4

    : edit all text boxes or insert more if necessary. You can also adjust their position and rotation to better align them.

    Adjust all text fields or enter more (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    Step 5: Select backgrounds and adjust their colors, or add external images using the “Uploads” tab in the left menu.

    Adjust background colors or insert external images (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    Step 6

    : after editing, click on “Download” in the top menu, make the last adjustments and, finally, click again on “Download”.

    • After the adjustments, click “Download” in the top menu and “Download” again (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    Ready! Now you can make and edit tables in Canvas.

