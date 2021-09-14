how-to-create-a-table-in-canvas

Canva (Android | iOS | Web) is a free online editor that offers its users more than 50 thousand types of customizable templates, with which you can create logos, flyers, invitations, cards, posts for your social networks and much more.
- How to make gradients in Canva
- How to leave the round photo on Canva
- How to put a clickable link on Canva
If you would like to create or make a table, be aware that the platform has several options for you to choose from. And a positive point is that your editing can be done quickly and conveniently. Check out the step by step below!
How to make a table in Canva
On the cellphone
Step 1
: open the Canva app on your cell phone and search for “Table” in the top field.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?
Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day one summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Ready! Now you can make and edit tables in Canvas.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.