how-to-make-your-discord-account-more-secure

When it was created, Discord was intended to be a platform for communication between gamers during online matches. Intended for persons over 26 years, includes text communication as well as voice and video chats. The pandemic made it grow rapidly and currently more than 150 millions of users use it every month to discuss the most diverse topics: streaming, games, cybersecurity, education, music, anime and others.
- Discord is used again by criminals as a malware distribution hub
- Discord now has threads to keep the chat organized
- Discord: how to create topics and organize conversations within servers
In Discord, network participants can broadcast and share your screen with others in a group. The service also offers automatic integration with games and other applications — allowing users to view profiles or join third-party games.
Many aspects of the platform are still unknown to users. This attracts cybercriminals trying to take advantage of vulnerabilities. “As it attracts adults, children and teenagers, it is important to know these characteristics to ensure safe entertainment”, recalls Martina López, researcher at the Eset Latin America Laboratory.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Each server and each channel has a detailed whitelist: it is possible to mute other users and the Text To Speech (TTS) from the application itself. Each participant can also customize the experience: the relationship with others, the level of privacy, the use of data and others. Other options facilitate integration with games. “Discord has a high level of anonymity: to register you just need to indicate your last name, username, e-mail address and age. As with other platforms and social networks, this is the ideal scenario for hackers to carry out malicious actions”, highlights Martina. In addition to cyberbullying and
doxing
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Each server and each channel has a detailed whitelist: it is possible to mute other users and the Text To Speech (TTS) from the application itself. Each participant can also customize the experience: the relationship with others, the level of privacy, the use of data and others.
Other options facilitate integration with games. “Discord has a high level of anonymity: to register you just need to indicate your last name, username, e-mail address and age. As with other platforms and social networks, this is the ideal scenario for hackers to carry out malicious actions”, highlights Martina.
In addition to cyberbullying and
(collecting and publishing private information to pressure and harm someone or cause them to suffer harassment), cases of extremist ideologies – political, religious or social – and of communities of hatred against particular personalities have been reported. “The number of complaints and account closures for breaches (cyberbullying, spam, cybercrime and so on) has grown significantly: from 26.97 complaints in January from 2020 to more than 78 thousand in December.”
Some simple actions can help protect your Discord account. See below!
1 – Password
The Direct Messages list has a quick access menu for profiles of users. Clicking @UserName opens the profile and, in the three little dots in the upper right corner, you can find the menu that allows you to block it.
3.3 – Friend Requests
Friend requests have privileges that can be changed. This menu is under User Settings > Privacy and Security.
All
: anyone that knows your DiscordTag or is on a server with you can send a friend request. This option automatically activates the Friends of Friends and Server Members options.
Friends of Friends
: for someone to add it, you must have a common friend with you. You can check this in your user profile, under the Common Friends tab next to the Common Servers tab.
Server Members: Anyone who is on the same server as you can send you a friend request. If the option is disabled, only those who have a common friend with you can add it.
Also, Friends of Friends and Server Members can be enabled or disabled, to allow more personalization in relation to friend requests. To only add friends and never be added by others, disable all three options.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
485986