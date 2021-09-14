how-to-make-your-discord-account-more-secure

When it was created, Discord was intended to be a platform for communication between gamers during online matches. Intended for persons over 26 years, includes text communication as well as voice and video chats. The pandemic made it grow rapidly and currently more than 150 millions of users use it every month to discuss the most diverse topics: streaming, games, cybersecurity, education, music, anime and others.

In Discord, network participants can broadcast and share your screen with others in a group. The service also offers automatic integration with games and other applications — allowing users to view profiles or join third-party games.

Many aspects of the platform are still unknown to users. This attracts cybercriminals trying to take advantage of vulnerabilities. “As it attracts adults, children and teenagers, it is important to know these characteristics to ensure safe entertainment”, recalls Martina López, researcher at the Eset Latin America Laboratory.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Image: Disclosure/Discord Each server and each channel has a detailed whitelist: it is possible to mute other users and the Text To Speech (TTS) from the application itself. Each participant can also customize the experience: the relationship with others, the level of privacy, the use of data and others. Other options facilitate integration with games. “Discord has a high level of anonymity: to register you just need to indicate your last name, username, e-mail address and age. As with other platforms and social networks, this is the ideal scenario for hackers to carry out malicious actions”, highlights Martina. In addition to cyberbullying and doxing

(collecting and publishing private information to pressure and harm someone or cause them to suffer harassment), cases of extremist ideologies – political, religious or social – and of communities of hatred against particular personalities have been reported. “The number of complaints and account closures for breaches (cyberbullying, spam, cybercrime and so on) has grown significantly: from 26.97 complaints in January from 2020 to more than 78 thousand in December.”

Some simple actions can help protect your Discord account. See below!

1 – Password