India vs England 2021: Indian team participated in the first practice session at headingley: ENGvIND

Leeds

The Indian team started training at Headingley’s nets on Sunday ahead of the third Test against England in which all the top players took part. The Indian team started practice soon after arriving in Leeds for the third Test of the five-match series.

India lead the series 1-0 with a 151-run win in the second Test at Lord’s. From skipper Virat Kohli, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and senior opener Rohit Sharma to the pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja sweated the nets.

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant also took part in the practice session. Kohli is eyeing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series with a win in the Leeds Test. India last played a Test at Headingley in 2002 and no player from the current team has the experience of playing Tests at this ground. The third Test will start from Wednesday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted on the team’s arrival, ‘Welcome to Headingley Stadium in Leeds. Venue of the third Test against England. #India vs England.