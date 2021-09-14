Masters Berlin | Havan Liberty invests in physical training for pro players

Havan Liberty was runner-up in the third stage of the VCT BR, but one of the main highlights of this campaign by the organization was the player mechanics. Much of this work comes from the medical team, who developed specific training programs for pro players and show how high performance athletes within eSports can benefit (a lot) from the physical work performed to improve muscle work and reflexes.
Canaltech spoke with the trio of professionals who take care of the physical part of the players, to understand how the process of implementing high-performance training for Liberty athletes was.
“My role is to measure what we are doing, take everything that was applied and show the results. Whether through attention or reflex tests, my job is to understand what we’re doing, see how it generates results and improvement within the game, and show it to the players, so they really buy the idea. Our proposal is for the project to be something for the long term, so that they have independence and can apply the work we are doing without needing us to be close,” explains Ricardo. “The exercises work because Doctor Ricardo performs the tests and is able to show for the athlete how he is improving in decision-making or in his reflexes”, complements the physiotherapist.
For Ricardo, the job becomes easy because, thanks to their monitoring and help to improve within the game, they accept more easily. “We pass daily questionnaires on quality of life, sleep quality, training, everything to monitor them every day. To follow up on the team and try to understand if there is something wrong with any of them and quickly identify it. We do simple attention, reaction time cognitive tests. An example is the character’s head appears on the screen and they have to shoot. And for them it’s nice because they learn easily, and as we manage to monitor the results, it even generates healthy competition between them.”
The team’s work is with both the male and female lineups of VALORANT and of Counter-Strike. According to them, despite some initial resistance, the project was slowly flowing and, thanks to the synergy between them, the work was more easily accepted by the players.
“The thing I heard the most when I joined Havan was: ‘What are they going to train for?’” commented Felipe, about how some players were skeptical about the work physicist. “Some players even commented that they weren’t exercising physically, but they were winning ”. However, he says that the athletes eventually understood the situation: “They understood that if they are here, then they will have to train. They will have to undergo physical therapy. They may be physically perfect, but they won’t stop doing the job.”
“One thing we think is cool is that the coaches train together with athletes. A lot to be able to set an example to the players, but it also ends up becoming a moment of relaxation between them. Felipe and Kenji go through a training that is heavy, but the environment is super light, it’s a very nice atmosphere, so it helps between them. I have weekly meetings with the coaches, to understand how this evolution is in the training grid, the games grid and the training schedule, which is not talked about much in eSports. People say that you just have to play and play, but you have to train. You need to use these games to assemble tactics, technique and pass that on to help leverage this part,” said Ricardo.
The routine of a professional eSports player is often very different from that of a professional eSports player high performance. The combo of live broadcasts, training and bad habits, such as poor diet and bad nights sleep, can be constant thanks to hours of game play that players end up having. The idea is to prevent athletes from having a day a day that harms their performance and health.
“It was like that, they started a business so small that today we can measure their daily lives to maintain their performance and as little fatigue as possible on the other side of the ocean”. Of the team, only the physiotherapist, Vitor Kenji, took the players to Berlin for the Masters dispute. “Some teams are involved in this issue of bringing a psychologist, but within our routine, what we do, there is a sequence of things that we can do remotely. In Kenji’s case, his work can only happen in person, it is very difficult for him to be able to do it remotely”, completed Ricardo, who also explained that much of his work and the rest of the interdisciplinary team can be done remotely.