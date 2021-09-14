Ragnarök Online celebrates 17 years in Brazil with in-game events

the event that also started on 17 August and ends on 4th of October, puts players to meet all the game’s GMs (Game Masters) in the city of Prontera. The player needs to deliver various items in exchange for experience and prizes. The finalists also guarantee an exclusive look; Fairies Event: the event started at the 8th of September and runs until the 4th of October. Players must hunt fairies for 7 days, and at the end, they will be rewarded with Fairy Coins and can exchange them for enchantments, or insert these coins into a machine and try for the Grand Prize;

New Arks: event that happens from 14 September. With the release of the 3rd Edition of Kachua, which will feature brand new items, the game will launch 4 new Arcas that are brand new and will be made available directly in the Rops Shop.

During this year’s Anime Friends, there will also be a commemorative showmatch between Brazilian guilds, disputing the classic War of the Empire. The event will take place virtually and can be watched on the official Anime Friends channels on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

