magnet-capable-of-lifting-an-aircraft-carrier-will-help-create-artificial-sun

For these reactors to work, magnets are needed to conduct and confine the hot plasma inside a donut-like apparatus giant. Plasmas are gases so hot that electrons are ripped from atomic nuclei, which turns atoms into ions. Electric and magnetic fields control these ions and electrons because they have electrical charges. At high enough temperatures, the ions can overcome the repulsive electrostatic forces that exist between them and fuse together.

Scientists have debuted a massive magnet nearly 300,000 times stronger than Earth’s magnetic field. It’ll be used to help build a nuclear fusion reactor. Photo credit: AP Photo/Daniel Cole pic.twitter.com/r3inJGh2bL

— Tony Ho Tran (@TonyHoWasHere)

In this nuclear fusion process, a large amount of energy is released — when two light nuclei fuse, the mass of the nuclei produced is less than the sum of the masses of the initial nuclei. Einstein’s equation E=mc² shows us that the lost mass is converted into energy, so the chain of countless nuclear fusions results in energy capable of feeding entire cities.

However, to maintain the plasma heated to higher temperatures than the solar core, experimental reactors still expend more energy than they produce. The ultimate goal is to reverse this picture and produce ten times more energy than needed to heat the plasma, even 2035. For that, the magnetic field is fundamental, that’s why the giant magnets were celebrated by the scientists of their respective reactors.

The Massachusetts team claimed to have managed to create a magnetic field twice as large as the of the ITER, with a magnet about 20 times smaller. But despite this “race”, the effort to master nuclear fusion technology that mimics the stars is worldwide and the competition is “healthy”. After all, many nations contributed to the US$ 20 billion cost of the ITER project, including the US.

The price paid for the development of this technology may seem high, but it should not be a hindrance, considering that nuclear fusion energy can represent a part of the solution to environmental and climate change problems. In addition, all nations that contributed to ITER will receive feedback on the scientific results, even if the reactor fails in its main objective.

