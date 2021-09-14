Doctor Strange 2 | Release information, trailers, what to expect electronic more

Doctor Strange electronic a Multiverse of a Madness l a 2 most awaited movies of a Marvel. Electronic is not without reason, t that the next adventure performs Supreme Mage seems to connect all the stories we’ve seen so far in Phase 4, being some kind of movie-event along the same lines as Avengers electronic even Capito America: Civil War

    . The little that was confirmed about it highlighted that it will be basic for the future Marvel Cinematographic Universe (MCU) perform.

    • We already knew that from the moment the feature was announced. After all, it was there that we first saw the mention of the multiverse. Electronic, as the electronic film series of this Phase 4 became more connected to this idea about alternate realities, the importance of Doctor Strange 2 became greater. But what do we really know about your story?

    One of these few certainties about the Multiverse of a Madness that the Scarlet Sorceress will appear alongside perform Doctor Strange (Image : Playback/Marvel Studios)

To be quite honest, very little. Marvel has been very restrained in this Phase 4 in relation to electronic news and has not delivered almost any details about the Multiverse of Madness plot, which makes this trip a huge mystery . of course they would rumors popping up, but little really concrete.

To help you get to zero multiverse 2 electronic speculation rumors, the Canaltech listed everything he knows about the return perform Doctor Strange electronic as it will be essential for the next steps perform MCU.

    Doctor Strange 2: Cast

    A lot of perform cast with firstDoctor Strange t is confirmed in the Multiverse of a Madness. of course, we have Benedict Cumberbatch reprising the Ultimate Mage, as well as Benedict Wong returning to assume the wizard Wong, two names that were pretty obvious. Incidentally, it is curious to note how Wong has been highlighting productions of this Phase 4 in several diesees, appearing in Spider-Man: No Return Home, Shang-Chi electronic the Legend 2 Ten Rings electronic even in more than one episode of What If?

      . Zilch bad for a supporting cast.

        I’ll go back to the Multiverse of a Madness, possibly as a 2 viles (Image: Reproduction/ Marvel Studios)

        Moreover, the Marvel has also confirmed that Rachel McAdams will return as Christine Palmer electronic which from the same Chiwetel Ejiofor returns as Mordo. The latter is specifically interesting, since the first film featured its transformation into an electronic antagonist we should see this revival as a villain now in Doctor Strange 2.

        Only that u makes Multiverse of a Madness as thought-provoking thus like new shares. Therefore names that have been added to the electronic cast that indicate some 2 possible paths the film should take like the case of At the Olsen.

        We didn’t even know the Scarlet Witch would be in a sequel since before a premiere on WandaVision zero Disney+, but the last of a series made a point of giving the cue to this participation, indicating that Wanda should go after her children in the some singing perform multiverse or whatever u are worth. They would who believe she’s going to be the big villain, though we almost certainly have someone really bad behind all this.

        The heroine Miss The united states l has been confirmed by Marvel (Image: Reproduction / Marvel Comics)

        Another name that was confirmed electronic that reinforces all this multiversal chaos one over Xochitl Gomez. The actress with an almost unpronounceable name will play The united states Chavez, the heroine Miss America, a very recent character in these comics, however whose origin is directly linked to the different worlds of Marvel. Created in comics in 2000, she was born in some reality out of traditional multiverse electronic perform her powers come from that unique condition of hers. So much so that she is able to open electronic portals traveling through the entire multiverse without major complications, something that should be explored a lot in the perform film script. in the presence over Mary Hiddleston, u our eternal Loki. They still wouldn’t have any confirmation of the participation perform Deus da Trapaa in Doctor Strange 2, but taking into account that we saw the multiverse erupt precisely in his series, it would make a lot of sense for the character giving while guys about some long zero form let’s see. Or Sylvie herself, who was responsible for all this mess.

          • The big question regarding these characters is that it is difficult to imagine how they could be fitted into a plot about Multiverse of a Madness. Loki is in some version of the Temporal Variance Authority (TVA, for its acronym in English) electronic his female version in the citadel at the end 2 times, that is, all very isolated from the plot that he has been designing for the film. Of course anything can happen, however we are betting low on this match.

          A lot of people bet zero return on Loki, on However they would not be official zilch in now (Image: Reproduction/Disney+)

          Is some presence a little more likely to perform Spider-Man, t Peter Parker (Ben Holland) electronic Doctor Strange will be more friends perform than ever later on No Return Home

          so much so that a trailer shows from the two sony ericsson calling by first name. It is unlikely that Friend from the Neighbor will have a very relevant role in the story, but it would not be impossible to at least some perform hero participation or learn some of their versions, if the rumors are correct.

          So, with a moment we have only confirmed:

          • Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch)
          • Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (At the Olsen)
          • The united states Chavez/Miss America (Xochitl Gomez)
          • Wong (Benedict Wong)
          • Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams)
          • Karl Mordo/Baro Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor)

          • Doctor Strange 2: When does the trailer come out?

            As Doctor Strange zero Multiverse of a Madness arrives at cinemas only in March on 2000, you can be sure it’s still going to take a speed on that we have a first trailer being released. As Marvel still has two movies ahead Spider-Man: No Return Home electronic Eternals , most likely we will have that’s a bit longer until its disclosure waits.

            Marvel zero has given any sign of when we should have a trailer (Image: Divulgation/Marvel Studios)

            If we were to kick some information, likely a teaser will appear in mid to january, soon design after the dust settles Spider-Man 3 settles down. As Doctor Strange 2 is directly linked to the next movie perform Escalador sobre Paredes, hardly Marvel will bring anything that can serve as a spoiler for No Volta para House. So, it is possible that the studio is waiting for this

            • timing

            to start out more or less like she did with Spider-Man: Away from Home electronic Avengers: Ultimatum.

            Also, it is important to note that like recordings about Multiverse of a Madness ended with only zero beginnings on September, which means that the next ones months will be used to finish the (various) visual effects, one that reinforces this guess that the trailer will take a while.

              Doctor Strange 2: What to Expect

              Here starts the fun part: one to expect about Doctor Strange zero Multiverse of a Madness? Taking into account that Marvel has not brought any official information so far beyond confirmation of part of the cast, all we have is a lot of speculation about where the story should go.

            People bet again on the apario about Mephisto. Now are you going? (Image: Reproduction/Marvel Comics)

          The curious we don’t even know who the great villain will perform in the film, which makes it difficult to theorize what’s coming. A lot of ze talked about the possibility of Nightmare being that great evil to be defeated, however there are still people swearing together that this time it will be Mephisto itself.

          More recently, a rumor arose pointing out that a Supreme Strange Doctor, presented zero episode 4 on What If?, would be present zero feature length and that there would even be a dark version perform Sanctum Sanctorum in the units on footage. Electronic This is not something so impossible about happening, as the perform character variant has all the motivations necessary to travel through the electronic multiverse and mess up the whole thing.

          After all, we’ve seen that he always tries to correct your mistakes, even if it means creating new ones. Electronic as he simply destroyed his reality trying to save his girlfriend, there are plenty of reasons to be a good antagonist. Thus, he could either try to capture Wanda to extract her powers or even be consumed by the entities he absorbed. some very plausible possibility.

            Doctor Strange Gloomy some very plausible possibility (Image: Reproduction/Disney+ )

            By the way, the animation of a Marvel can have given big hints about a future of a Phase 4 in other ways. Although the season is not yet over, the episodes available so far maintain some thematic unity: the mistakes we make out of love. That message l had appeared with Capit Carter, however it was even more evident with the Ultimate Strange Doctor electronic with the zombie heroes. Electronic It’s easy to draw a parallel between this electronic message and Wanda’s quest to find her children. Should we have something in that direction?

            On the other hand, some supposed synopsis started the circular they would little pace on the web indicating a possible path to the plot. According to the description published by the Manufacturing Weekly website, Strange Doctor at the Madness Multiverse will look something like this:

            “After the Avengers events: Ultimatum: Dr. Stephen Strange continues his research on the Jia perform Tempo. But an old friend that sony ericsson made an enemy puts an end to his electronic plans causes Doctor Strange to unleash an unspeakable evil.”

            Assuming this synopsis is true, it pretty much confirms the existence about some entity that will be the great threat of a plot. Furthermore, it presents two possibilities. The first one that this friend I learned made Baro Mordo himself an opponent. We saw this journey of transformation in the first Doctor Strange electronic it would make perfect sense for him to be largely responsible for unleashing this evil.

The two verses perform Doctor Strange t ze faced at What If…? (Image: Reproduction/Disney+)

M the other Interpretation It is possible that such a friend is actually a friend remembering that, in English, they would not have gender differentiation in the writing of a word, sony ericsson referring to Wanda. As we saw in her series, she heard the voice 2 kids coming from somewhere electronic will try to save them; this would cause her to proceed completely unrestrained towards the multiverse to the point of releasing this entity for a while.

A recent rumor supports the theory that the Scarlet Witch must be this turn -coat. As it began to be pointed out by informants, Strange Doctor in the Multiverse of Madness to have some great fight scene 2 heroes against Wanda electronic that, at that moment, we will even have characters coming to perform universe from Fox. Wasn’t told who this hero would be, but it was enough to make everyone freak out. Wolverine? Jean Gray? Teacher Xavier? Deadpool? Fantastic Four? We don’t know.

On the other hand, we’re pretty sure the technique about Doctor Strange 2 must be quite different about everything what we’ve seen is zero MCU. In addition to being an event-film, one of those that drastically change the state of these things, it was announced that it will flirt much more with the terror perform than with the adventurous atmosphere we are used to seeing.

It promises that Multiverse of a Madness will be a first horror film by a Marvel (Image: Divulgation/Marvel Studios)

Part of it is zero fact about u long being directed by Sam Raimi, an old performer veteran, creator of a Evil Deceased electronic one 2 parents 2 movies about modern superheroes. After all, he was responsible for giving life to the first perform trilogy Spider-Man, at the beginning 2 years 2000, electronic t made it clear that the idea to bring this more horror plot perform Supreme Mage.

It is noteworthy that the entry about Raimi zero project zero was very quiet, since he came to replace Scott Derrickson, director perform first Doctor Strange, who abandoned the sequel claiming creative differences with Marvel. Still, all the actors were very praiseworthy about Sam Raimi’s work, which makes us much more relaxed.

    Doctor Strange 2: Release Information

    Doctor Strange zero Multiverse of a Madness is expected to arrive at theaters zero day 29 on March on 2022. As it debuts after Spider-Man: No Return Home , the connection between the two movies I learned makes it quite obvious electronic the trailer’s own Amigo da Neighbor performer already makes that clear.

    However, logo design after about Doctor Strange 2 comes Thor: Amor electronic Trovo

      . Electronic although the proposals 2 two films are very different, it would not be strange to see that the interferences perform Mago Supremo in the multiverse would also influence the history of perform Deus perform Trovo. Was Jane Foster wielding Mjolnir a reflection of that? There will be time to tell us or the Eye on Agamotto.

