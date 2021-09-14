nubank-becomes-creditas-shareholder-and-will-expand-credit-products

From this Monday (1024), Creditas products pass to be offered to Nubank consumers in Brazil. The companies have just signed a partnership with this objective. The digital bank also intends to make investments to expand Creditas’ credit capacity in the country. The agreement also allows Nubank to become a minority shareholder of Creditas in the next two years with a participation of up to 7.7% of the company’s shares.

Sergio Furio, founder and CEO of Creditas, says the objective is to offer best credit experience for Nubank customers. The opportunities are limitless for consumers who are looking for a complete and modern digital offer, he says. David Vlez, CEO of Nubank, says that by working with Creditas, Nubank can extend access to credit. We know the positive impact this has on people’s lives.

Image: Reproduction/Andr Magalhes/Canaltech By the end of the year, Creditas products and services should be available in the Nubank no Brasil application. Nubank has diversified its product portfolio with investments, personal loans, cards, checking accounts and international transfers. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Creditas offers automotive insurance, residential and labor and also works with credit lines for real estate and vehicles, with payroll loans in addition. So, it is quite possible that Nubank, which has been expanding its options, with Nubank Vida life insurance, will soon start counting on Creditas’ options as new credit products for its account holders.