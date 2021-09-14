A Telegram (Android | iOS | Internet) is a messenger that, increasingly, is offering new electronic features to its users. A newer 2 is Flexible Forwarding, with which users can forward messages by hiding the perform author name or even removing the media caption.
- How to share groups electronic channels perform Telegram
- How to use two perform Telegram accounts on one cell
- How to use perform Telegram live wallpapers
If that’s your intention, know that it can be done quickly electronic Practice zero app itself. Check out a step by step step for zero messages Telegram electronic hide part of your content forward!
- Telegram: how to activate electronic use a feature about close people
- WhatsApp, Telegram electronic Signal: which one better protects your privacy?
Step 1: open some conversation zero Telegram electronic select which messages you want to forward.
Want to catch up on these best news about tech perform day? Access electronic subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech Information.
Every day a summary of these main news perform world technology pra you!
Every day a summary of these main news perform world technology pra you!: choose a 2 contacts or groups of a list of yours so you can proceed.
When the adjustments are finished, tap in “Send” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)
Ready! Now you can some message on Telegram electronic to occupy part of your forward content.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your Canaltech zero email to receive daily updates like the latest news in the world of a technology.
502096 502096
502096