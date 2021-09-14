us-president-joe-biden-to-host-in-person-quad-summit-on-sept-24,-pm-narendra-modi-to-attend

Washington: US President Joe Biden would host the first-ever in-person Quad summit at the White House on September 24, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Japanese and Australia premier Yoshihide Suga, on Monday the White House announced.

In March, President Biden hosted the first-ever summit of the Quad leaders in the virtual format that vowed to strive for an Indo-Pacific region that is free, open, inclusive, anchored by democratic values, and unconstrained by coercion, sending a subtle message to China.

President Joseph R Biden, Jr. Will host the first-ever Quad Leaders Summit at the White House on September 24. President Biden is looking forward to welcoming to the White House Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan, On Monday white House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

The Biden-Harris administration has made elevating the Quad a priority, as seen through the first-ever Quad Leaders-level engagement in March, which was virtual, and this Summit now, which will be in-person, the White House said.

Hosting the leaders of the Quad demonstrates the Biden-Harris administration’s priority of engaging in the Indo-Pacific, including through new multilateral configurations to meet the challenges of the 21st century, it said.

According to the White House, the Quad Leaders will be focused on deepening their ties and advancing practical cooperation on areas such as combatting COVID-19, addressing the climate crisis, partnering on emerging cyberspace and technologies and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific.