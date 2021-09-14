amid-rumours-of-his-death,-taliban-leader-mullah-baradar-releases-audio-message-to-say-he-is-living

New Delhi: Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the senior Taliban Deputy and leader Perfect Minister of the interim government in Afghanistan, has released an audio message to dismiss rumours about his death and claimed that he is well and not injured.

The audio information, tweeted by Taliban spokesperson Mohammad Naeem, came amid reviews that Mullah Baradar has been killed or even injured inside clashes among the Taliban, according to Tolo Information.

regarding latest gossip:

I actually had been on trip. Takkng the possibility of my missing, mass media activists began propagating. I and every colleague will be ok. News have got done brazen propaganda constantly. Deny these gossips outright, we all are usually fine.

Abdul Ghani Baradar, 7 days named as the amount 2 to Mullah Mohammed Hassan Akhund who was final, blamed “fake propaganda” for the death rumours inside the audio cut shared by the Taliban’s media wing.

There experienced been intense speculation on public press that Baradar has been fatally wounded inside the shootout between rival Taliban factions from the presidential palace.

“There got been information inside the mass media about my death. More than the recent few evenings, I possess been on trips apart. Wherever I was at the short moment, we are usually all great, all my close friends and brothers,” Baradar stated in the audio cut.

“Media often publish fake propaganda. As a result, decline all those is situated bravely, and I 100 % confirm to you there will be no concern, and we possess no nagging issue, ” he mentioned inside the audio information reportedly.

Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban spokesperson from Qatar, also categorically dismissed the reviews about Baradar’s death.

Mullah Bradar Akhund, Deputy Pm hours, Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan inside a tone of voice information rejected all those promises that he had been injured or even killed inside the clash. He states it is lays and baseless totally.

Previously there had been reviews that Faiz Hameed, the mind of Pakistan`t Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), acquired rushed to Kabul adhering to a clash between Baradar and Haqqani-supported groupings in which Baradar suffered injuries.

