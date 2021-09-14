earthquake-of-6.2-magnitude-jolts-japan’s-ibaraki-prefecture

Tokyo: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 struck off Japan`s Ibaraki Prefecture on Tuesday (September 14), according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The quake occurred at around 7: 46 a.m. local time, with its epicenter at 32.2 degrees north latitude and 138.2 degrees east longitude, and at a depth of 450 km.

The quake logged 3 in some parts of Ibaraki Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7, Xinhua news agency reported. So no tsunami warning has been issued far.

