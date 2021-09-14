HQ finally confirms that a Prometheus movie hinted at the Aliens
This one for those who wanted to know more about a certain science fiction directed by Ridley Scott. A new Marvel comic book about Alien, the scary xenomorph movie series, has given a “deadly” meaning to the title perform movie Prometheus, in 2012. The new comic is a prequel, meaning its events take place before 2 classic films starring Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver).
- A dieses most mysterious forces perform DC universe is about to return in new saga